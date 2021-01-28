7:40am, 28 January 2021

Dragons have officially announced the major signing of Wales international second row Will Rowlands from Wasps. The powerful lock, who has won five caps for Wales in the last twelve months, will join up with Dean Ryan’s squad on a long-term contract from the start of the 2021/22 season.

Hammersmith-born Rowlands made his international debut for Wales in February 2020 when he appeared off the bench in the Guinness Six Nations clash with France at Principality Stadium and he is Wayne Pivac’s squad for the start of the 2021 championship.

“I’m very excited by the move,” he said after a transfer where the WRU’s 60-cap rule regarding players based outside Wales came into play. “It’s a new chapter for me, having only played my rugby at one club, so I’m looking forward to some new experiences and challenging myself in a new environment.

“It’s a young group at Dragons with some real potential that has already made good strides forward under Dean and the rest of the coaches. I’m looking to playing my part and contributing from next season so we can improve as a team and as a group of players.

“I would like to say a massive thank you to everyone at Wasps for giving me the opportunities and helping me develop over the last seven years at the club,” he added. “Wasps will always have a special place in my heart, and I will certainly be giving everything to the jersey to try and finish the season strongly.”

Rowlands, 29, has made just under a century of appearances over the past seven seasons for Wasps. Dragons boss Ryan added: “Will is a proven force who has produced consistent and impressive performances for Wasps in the English Premiership over a number of years.

“He’s an athletic and powerful second row who has also shown his ability be making the step up to international level with Wales over the last twelve months. We wanted to strengthen our front five and increase our options so we are delighted to be able to bring Will to Wales and look forward to him making a big impression at Dragons.”