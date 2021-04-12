9:43am, 12 April 2021

Gloucester have announced that Henry Trinder will leave the club and move to French side RC Vannes, ending an incredible 13-year stint with the Cherry and Whites. The 31-year-old made his Gloucester debut in 2008, and has scored 46 tries across 172 appearances for the club.

Trinder came through the Gloucester academy ranks with the likes of Jonny May and Charlie Sharples. He went on to represent England at U20, the England Saxons, as well as playing for England against the Barbarians.

Trinder’s new club, Vannes, currently sit 2nd in the French Pro D2 as they chase promotion to the Top 14.

Gloucester’s Chief Operating Officer Alex Brown said Trinder will be sorely missed by all at the club.

“I’ve personally had the pleasure of knowing Henry for a very long time, and for a large part of his journey with Gloucester Rugby,” Brown said.

“He has been a wonderful servant to this club, and whilst we are sad to see Henry move on, we are also excited for him and his young family.

“It goes without saying that Henry has given a huge amount of his life to this club and has left many of us with fond memories of seeing his magic on the pitch at Kingsholm.

“We’d like to wish Henry and his family the very best of luck for their new adventure in France.”