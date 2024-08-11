Select Edition

Canon Eagles swoop for Bath fullback and ex-Leinster lock

By Ian Cameron
Cormac Daly of the Reds warms up prior to the round four Super Rugby Pacific match between Melbourne Rebels and Queensland Reds at AAMI Park, on March 15, 2024, in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Japan Rugby League One side Canon Eagles have bolstered their squad with the signings of two experienced players in South African fullback Brendan Owen and Irish lock Cormac Daly.

Both players bring a solid amount of experience from their respective domestic leagues and are expected to add significant depth to the Japanese side’s roster.

Brendan Owen (6’1, 89kg) leaves Bath having been a solid squad presence in the Premiership side. He was signed from the now-defunct Jersey Reds on a short-term contract near the beginning of last season.

His previous clubs include Australian sides Western Force, Perth Spirit, San Dona in Italy and Boland Cavaliers in South Africa.

Second-row Daly (6’7, 120kg) joins Canon Eagles from the Queensland Reds in Australia. Daly brings plenty of physicality and lineout expertise to the Japanese side.

He spent three years in the Connacht academy before a cancelled move to Rugby United New York due to the pandemic. After a short-term deal with Connacht without appearances, he continued with Clontarf, while registered on the books of Leinster.

The former Ireland U20s lock was never actually capped by the Irish province although he featured for the side against Chile in a friendly in 2022.

In 2023 he moved to Australia to play for Randwick, earning a Super Rugby contract with the Reds for 2024. Daly made his debut in Round 1 against the Waratahs.

