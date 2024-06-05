Cam Miller to start for Highlanders against the Brumbies

The Highlanders have opted to start kicking ace Cam Miller for their crunch quarter-final against the Brumbies in Canberra.

Over the last few weeks of the season Ajay Faleafaga was handed the No 10 jersey but after not getting the results the side has gone back to the trusty hand of Cam Miller who is renown for his out-of-hand kicking.

After fielding a team full of youngsters last week, they have put forward their strongest possible line-up with the usual outside backs taking their places outside Miller.

The men from the south will be looking for against the odds victory with the Brumbies winning 11 of their last 12 Super Rugby Pacific clashes.

They have also won their last three against the Highlanders, presenting a tough challenge for Clarke Dermody’s team.

“They have a strong home record and we will need to be at our best to challenge a team that has been a model of consistency all year,” the head coach said.

“We’ve had a good preparation week and are excited by the challenge that finals footy offers.”

The Highlanders have a poor record in Australia, winning just one of their last nine across the ditch. In their last attempt they were shut out 31-0 by the Reds.

Highlanders v Brumbies – 7:35pm AEST (9:35pm NZT) Saturday 8th June, GIO Stadium, Canberra

Ethan de Groot (CC) Henry Bell Jermaine Ainsley Mitch Dunshea Fabian Holland Oliver Haig Sean Withy Billy Harmon (CC) Folau Fakatava Cameron Millar Jona Nareki Sam Gilbert Tanielu Tele’a Timoci Tavatavanawai Jacob Ratumaitavuki-Kneepkens

RESERVES

16. Jack Taylor

17. Daniel Lienert-Brown

18. Saula Ma’u

19. Max Hicks

20. Nikora Broughton

21. James Arscot

22. Jake Te Hiwi

23. Finn Hurley