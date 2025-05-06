Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
42 - 17
FT
5 - 34
FT
21 - 28
FT
29 - 10
FT
44 - 27
FT
20 - 21
FT
46 - 19
FT
46 - 14
FT
52 - 20
FT
10 - 9
FT
38 - 20
FT
44 - 34
FT
38 - 13
FT
19 - 35
FT
14 - 33
FT
75 - 28
FT
45 - 21
FT
36 - 14
FT
24 - 24
FT
29 - 30
FT
20 - 18
FT
27 - 29
FT
33 - 7
FT
76 - 5
FT
48 - 12
FT
38 - 19
FT
21 - 31
FT
16 - 50
FT
19 - 32
FT
42 - 14
FT
46 - 27
FT
Gallagher Premiership

Callum Chick's move to 'rugby town' Northampton motivated by England ambition

Callum Chick on Newcastle duty (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Northampton have completed the signing of Newcastle captain and No.8 Callum Chick ahead of the 2025/26 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last week’s Fissler Confidential column flagged that Chick was Saints’ first-choice option to replace Ulster-bound Jurano Augustus, and the Investec Chamopions Cup finalists have confirmed they have got their man.

The physically imposing 28-year-old back rower will arrive at Franklin’s Gardens this summer, ending a 16-year association with his boyhood club that has seen him clock up more than 150 senior appearances.

Chick has played over 1,000 minutes of Gallagher Premiership rugby for the past four seasons and racked up a century of appearances in the league, alongside gaining a wealth of experience across both the domestic and European competitions with Newcastle.

But, for the No. 8, the time has come to test himself in a new setting, and that is something he is relishing doing in Northampton.

“I am 28 now and I feel the time is right for me to move on,” said Chick, who won his two England caps back in 2021. “I have aspirations to get more England caps, and in order to do that, I feel like I have to experience something new.

“Northampton feels like a perfect move for me. I enjoy the brand of rugby, and they have some great coaches and players.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Moving was a no-brainer and Northampton being that choice was an easy decision. I think that I will fit in well, and I am excited to get started.

“When I spoke to Phil Dowson on the phone, first and foremost, he was just a good bloke and that is something I can buy into. It was a big draw for me to be able to play for someone like that and get the opportunity to grow under him, Sam Vesty and the other coaches.

“The standard at Northampton across the board is great, but in particular, the back row has got some fantastic players. I am looking forward to learning from them and putting that into my game. Competition for positions brings the best out of everyone, and, for myself, that is something I am looking forward to.

“Northampton feels like one of those towns that always looks forward to the rugby game at the weekend, that going to watch Saints is always something on the calendar. Coming from a football city where rugby plays second fiddle, to be moving somewhere like that is hugely exciting.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The crowds in Northampton are always brilliant, they sell out matches pretty much every week and that’s something I can’t wait to be a part of.”

Related

'I have bigger aspirations': Callum Chick opens up on his future

As Callum Chick led the Newcastle Falcons in a raucous rendition of Blaydon Races, the song they belt out in the changing rooms after a win, he realised that half the players didn’t know the words. That was hardly surprising as the victory over Exeter Chiefs ended a debilitating 25-game losing run in the Gallagher Premiership for a squad that is undergoing yet another rebuild, this time under the direction of Steve Diamond, the new director of rugby.

Read Now

Chick’s first season of professional rugby came in 2015/16, a campaign that would end with him winning the Junior World Championship alongside past and present Saints; Tom West and Harry Mallinder.

The 6’ 3’’, 118kg forward enjoyed something of a breakthrough season the following term, earning a first Premiership start and scoring his first try in the European Challenge Cup.

From there, Chick became a mainstay of Falcons’ side and that club form was rewarded with a senior England call-up in 2021 – where Chick made his debut against the USA, before earning a second cap against Canada the following week, and a third appearance for England would come a year later in an uncapped clash with Barbarian F.C.

After captaining Falcons on occasion, Chick took over the role permanently in 2023/24 – a season that ended with him winning the Ken Lockerbie trophy at the club’s end-of-season awards, voted for by the club’s founder members.

Chick has led by example in the No. 8 shirt this season, starting all 15 of Newcastle’s Premiership games, while also featuring in the league’s top ten players for post-contact metres made (173, 5th), turnovers won (12, 8th) and carries (217, 10th).

And it is that tenacity and work-rate that most impressed director of rugby, Phil Dowson, who himself swapped Newcastle for Northampton 16 years ago.

Dowson said: “We initially spoke to Callum a few years ago and were impressed with him then. At that stage, he decided to stay in Newcastle and that loyalty speaks volumes about him – the way he’s captained that side, had a huge impact there with the way he plays and how he has led in that environment.

“We were in the market for a ball-carrying back row and Callum’s got those attributes in spades; his ball-carrying and ability to move the ball, then there are his defensive hits, which we saw recently when we played against Newcastle.

“Callum’s an ambitious player, he’s played some international rugby, gotten a taste for it. He obviously wants more and we think he’s more than capable of returning to that England fold.

“He is a powerful man, but also Callum’s leadership and experience are key for us. He has got a lot of Premiership appearances; it can be a tough league to perform well in and he’s shown a huge amount of resilience throughout his time at Falcons. We love that grit and determination as well as his experience and are looking forward to getting him here.”

Related

Tommy Freeman shines as Northampton Saints shock Leinster out of Europe

Tommy Freeman scored a first-half hat-trick as Northampton stunned tournament favourites Leinster 37-34 in Dublin to reach the Investec Champions Cup final.

Read Now

Watch The Rugby Championship U20s live and for FREE on the RugbyPass app. Kicking off Thursday 15 at 1pm BST with New Zealand U20 vs Australia U20

Geo-blocked in: All South America, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Pacific Islands


ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Fissler Confidential: Harlequins' Italian stallion bolting to exit

2

Carlos Spencer makes shock switch with Irish club rugby role

3

England No.10 stars as Benetton crush Glasgow side loaded with 2 Lions

4

Leinster player ratings vs Zebre Parma | 2024/25 URC

5

Alex Sanderson's 39-word update on Tom Curry

6

Red Bull to give Newcastle Falcons wings

7

Ronan O'Gara handed season ending ban in France

8

An England 23 Borthwick could pick after the Lions squad announcement

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Lions 2025: ‘Lights, cameras...action’

Andy Farrell's squad announcement hit the high notes for all the right reasons as the tour to Australia fast approaches

LONG READ

As the balance of power shifts away from Ireland, has Andy Farrell got his Lions calls right?

With England growing and Ireland's dominance seemingly on the wane, has the Lions coach backed the right horses to defeat Australia?

LONG READ

Mick Cleary: 'Many Lions might have opted for the safe route - not Maro Itoje'

The new British and Irish Lions captain will take his earring assuredness to the Wallabies, a distinctive multi-layered modern man.

Comments on RugbyPass

J
JWH 10 minutes ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

Gotta say that the distribution of the ball took a serious hit when WJ came off. He’s normally the supply line to the wide players and you could feel it when he went off. Sevu Reece was never given any time or space.

6 Go to comments
J
JWH 13 minutes ago
All Blacks selectors meet for 'first crack' at 2025 squad

When was the last time Sotutu made a dominant tackle?

13 Go to comments
J
JWH 13 minutes ago
Stat chat: Has Hoskins Sotutu answered the All Blacks' questions in 2025?

Compared to Hoskins he makes a much more physical impact on the game. Its all about his mentality. Sititi is huge, idk what you’re talking about tbh.


Lio-Willie brings more physicality, defensively and offensively, than Sotutu has in his whole career. It seems Sotutu has taken to Akira Ioane’s form of “if I’m huge then the AB’s will select me” which is simply not true anymore. Sotutu needs to do work on defense and operate in a lineout. Haven’t really seen a master class in either of those this season, while Christian has been excellent at lineout time as 3rd/4th option and always gets at least 10 tackles, usually bruising ones.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 24 minutes ago
Farrell puts his reputation on the line knowing tougher challenges lie ahead

Yep, they don't have pedigree. Despite what we are force fed, their all-time series win is in the 30% range.


It’s a corporate conn. It's just a second honeymoon for baby boomers to spunk their kids university funds.


Although the 2001 and 2009 series's were brilliant to be fair.


The second test in 2009 was the only game - for me - to match the 2000 Bledisole cup game.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 47 minutes ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Halfpenny had a memorable series in 2013 and was similarly diminutive for a fullback. Also a solid place kicker.


But he was among the absolute best man and ball tacklers around. Marcus is nowhere near that.


For all his attacking play, he would be the last line of defence at full back.


Liability.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 54 minutes ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Yep. None of them are athletes in the mould of France or the Boks.


5:3 is the only option for me. Although it looks like Australia will essentially have 15 wingers playing.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 56 minutes ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Cheeky, salty but accurate.


I only really get the highlights to be fair. With super rugby it's a dozen games a weekend.


I only really have time to watch Connaght get dumped on at home. That's 80 mins well spent.

12 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 58 minutes ago
Marcus Smith backed to beat rivals to Lions Test jersey

Behind a dominant pack on a warm mid-summer esque afternoon, yep. He looks the business.


Flustered and trying to force the game by running everything from his own 22, not so much.


I'm sure every Aussie worth their salt wants him to start the test series. At 10!


They'd eat and shyte him.

12 Go to comments
B
BH 1 hour ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

According to this website, O’Keefe has refereed the Crusaders with 20 wins out of 28 total games in his career for a 71% Crusaders win percentage.


https://www.rugbydatabase.co.nz/referee/team-games.php?teamId=7&refereeId=13

6 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 1 hour ago
Chiefs make championship statement in Christchurch heavyweight bout

You must have missed his try assist kick a couple of weeks ago

12 Go to comments
Y
YeowNotEven 1 hour ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

Me too. If Ben is the factor the crusaders as an organisation should be ashamed for taking this long to adjust.

6 Go to comments
Y
YeowNotEven 1 hour ago
All Blacks selectors meet for 'first crack' at 2025 squad

Hey how about it’s an internet comment section and we can all say what we want and if any of these strangers are upset about it they can go have a cry.

Works fantastic.

13 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Crusaders v Chiefs takes: Sititi back with a bang, Chiefs justify favourites tag

Great comment. After all they were world beaters the week before against the Hurricanes. This comp has been like that all the way through.

9 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Crusaders v Chiefs takes: Sititi back with a bang, Chiefs justify favourites tag

Ethan Blackadder is not a”plodder” at test level. He played outstandingly against South Africa last year. Ask any one , who has played with , against or trained with him if he is a “plodder” ? Answer would be no.

9 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Leo Cullen 'completely, 100 per cent' understands Leinster fan frustration

Bang on.


Conan looks to the sidelines at 79 mins to see what to do. Sticks or tap it?! Advice welcome.


A 3 PT game about to hit 80 mins with a routine penalty on offer. Any decent coach at the start of the season would explain that in those situations TAKE YOUR KICK.


Non-negotiable. It shouldn't even be a decision to make. Remove the decision making from the process.


It's at the stage where these ‘learning opportunities’ are now becoming mental scars for talented players.


I actually feel bad for big Jordie. He's been treated like dirt.

5 Go to comments
M
Mainlander 1 hour ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

I would like someone to publish how many games the Crusaders have won and lost when Ben OKeeffe has been referee in the last 4 years

6 Go to comments
G
GP 1 hour ago
Crusaders v Chiefs takes: Sititi back with a bang, Chiefs justify favourites tag

Todd Blackadder should have played way more tests for the All Blacks. He was dropped by media favourite John Hart in 1998 , the AB’s went on to lose 5 tests in a row. People seem to think great AB’s have to be flashy. The great Colin Meads was never that. He publicly backed Todd Blackadder. Todd Blackadder captained great Crusaders and Canterbury teams and was tough as teak. His son Ethan Blackadder is someone like his father , you would rather go to war with than against. You stick to your Mark Carters, Akira Ioane’s and who ever else you support/or supported.

9 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Leo Cullen 'completely, 100 per cent' understands Leinster fan frustration

Any top tier coach with these squads and resources would be questioned even if they had a handful of major trophies.


He's been around close to a decade with heir last big one in 2018. Not a single meaningful trophy in their last 4 seasons is embarrassing.


That those loses have all been single figures and hung on some individual errors, only reflects on him. He can't coach it out of them. Not up to it.


Dublin 4 is a closed shop and at this rate they may not even keep Nienaber interested.


Pumping Zebre by 70 does not a season make.

5 Go to comments
I
IkeaBoy 1 hour ago
Lions call-up reduced me to a sobbing wreck: Fin Smith

A likeable kid.


The hype machine seems to be centred around a different 20 something.


This is the lad with the complete game.

1 Go to comments
S
SC 1 hour ago
Chiefs' secret weapon again on show in regular season sweep of Crusaders

I think Simon Parker is very much on the radar of the All Black selectors and is playing better than Samipeni Finau.

6 Go to comments
LONG READ
LONG READ As the balance of power shifts away from Ireland, has Andy Farrell got his Lions calls right? As the balance of power shifts away from Ireland, has Andy Farrell got his Lions calls right?
Search