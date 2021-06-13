Super Rugby Trans-Tasman Rest of Season Pass Just £19.99! Season Pass Now Just £19.99!
Bulls will travel to Italy for the Rainbow final after seeing off Kolisi's Sharks

By PA
(Photo by Getty Images)

    The Bulls booked their place in the Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup final with a 34-22 victory over the Sharks in Durban. Jake White’s men held a four-point advantage over their hosts heading into the clash and finished the job with a bonus-point victory in their final match of the league stage.

    Cornal Hendricks, David Kriel, Stravino Jacobs and Janko Swanepoel crossed for the Bulls, who will now head to Treviso to take on northern section victors Benetton next weekend. JJ van der Mescht had scored the game’s first try for the Sharks, who also saw Springboks captain Siya Kolisi and Anthony Volmink touch down.

    The win for the Bulls leaves the Sharks third behind the Stormers at the end of the competition after the Cape Town outfit were awarded four points following the cancellation of their match with fourth-placed Lions.

    Search