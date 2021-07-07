Close Notice
British & Irish Lions    

British & Irish Lions statement: Management team member tests positive

By PA
British and Irish Lions Captain’s Run – Emirates Airline Park

A member of the British and Irish Lions management team in South Africa has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Lions said that the individual and four close contacts, including two players and two members of staff, are being isolated and assessed at the team hotel.

The positive result came following a lateral flow test as part of the Lions’ tour screening programme on Wednesday.

All members of the touring party have since been PCR-tested.

The latest developments are a huge setback to the tour’s prospects. The Lions are due to face South Africa in a three-Test series, starting on July 24.

In a statement, the Lions added that Wednesday’s game against the Cell C Sharks in Johannesburg will go ahead “provided the subsequent round of PCR testing returns negative results later this afternoon”.

“Should this be the case, the kick-off time for tonight’s game will be adjusted to 8pm (local time), 7pm (BST).”

The Springboks’ scheduled warm-up Test against Georgia on Friday, meanwhile, has been cancelled because of Covid-19 infections in both camps, SA Rugby has announced.

“We have followed all necessary precautions since the start of the Tour, which included regular testing and rigorous COVID-19 counter measure planning and protocols,” said Ben Calveley, Managing Director for the British & Irish Lions.

“Our priority is to ensure the health and safety of the entire touring party, which is why we quickly isolated the players and staff upon receiving the news of the positive result.

“Everyone has subsequently been lateral flow and PCR tested. The Medical Advisory Group await the results of the PCR testing in order to make a decision on tonight’s game.

“The five individuals effected will be monitored closely during isolation and receive the best possible medical attention as we await the results of their PCR tests.

“Further updates will follow in due course.”

