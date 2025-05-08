British and Irish Lions squad 2025: 11 winners

The 2025 British and Irish Lions squad is official, leaving the rugby world to pick the bones of Andy Farrell’s decisions.

Like every Lions squad, this has its share of bolters, but also players who are simply the winner of a 50/50 call over another high-quality player.

There are inevitably selections that will not be universally agreed upon, but selection may have come down to pivotal performances in key matches, chiefly the Guinness Six Nations and Investec Champions Cup.

So here are the winners from the squad:

Henry Pollock

The name comfortably met by the biggest cheer from the crowd in attendance. Barely part of the Northampton set-up at the beginning of the season, this caps one of the most sensational breakthrough seasons in a while. But what is most surprising of all is perhaps how unsurprising the 20-year-old flanker’s selection is. Following his try-scoring display in the Saints’ epic 37-34 victory over Leinster in the Investec Champions Cup semi-finals, his selection seemed all but a certainty.

Fin Smith

Few could argue with the 22-year-old’s selection given his display in Dublin in the Champions Cup, but he still had to fend off some elite fly-halves to make the cut. Considering he could barely make an England matchday squad at the beginning of the season, this has been some journey.

Jack Conan

Conan’s selection is a bit of a paradox. On one hand, he’s not a regular starter for Leinster or Ireland. On the other hand, he started all three Tests for the Lions at No.8 against the Springboks in 2021. Is he a winner or just retaining his place in the squad?

Elliot Daly

The Swiss Army Knife of backs, Daly already has five Lions caps across two tours, but he was barely seemed to be in the England picture when the Six Nations kicked off. Experience is valuable on a Lions tour, as is versatility. The two combined is priceless.

Tomos Williams

After a barnstorming start to the season with Gloucester, the Welshman looked like a nailed-on Lions tourist, but a poor Six Nations saw him hurtle down the Lions No.9 pecking order. Has probably benefited by the lack of standout scrum-half options after Jamison Gibson-Park.

Jac Morgan

With a plethora of world-class back-rows to compete with, it looked as though being part of a dismal Welsh side might have worked against their captain Morgan despite his consistent high level. On top of that, there was an eerie sense at the Principality Stadium in Wales’ round five 14-68 defeat to England that he was being pipped for a squad place by his rivals over the Severn. But he survived that challenge.

Joe McCarthy

Came off second best in the two biggest games of the year – against France in the Six Nations and Northampton recently – which would have played on Farrell’s mind. Was in a strong position to make the squad in the autumn, but, like many of his compatriots, 2025 has not gone to plan.

Luke Cowan-Dickie

England’s Cowan-Dickie has had his share of injury problems since last Lions tour, where he started in two Tests against the Springboks and came off the bench in another. But he looks to have put that behind him, and after taking hold of the England No.2 jersey during the Six Nations, he looked primed to make the Lions again.

Scott Cummings

Perhaps the biggest shock in the entire pack, but provides plenty of ballast up front. Pipped Wales’ Dafydd Jenkins in the squad, with his extra experience possibly being the deciding factor. His first tour at the age of 28.

Mack Hansen

With an ankle injury that will keep him out for the next five weeks, there were concerns that the Ireland and Connacht wing would be too great a worry to make Farrell’s squad. His national head coach has shown his trust in the former Australia U20 international though.

Marcus Smith

After losing the England No.10 jersey during the Six Nations to his namesake, then returning to a Harlequins side that are in freefall, Smith’s Lions chances appeared to be evaporating quickly. But he was probably the best England player during the Autumn Nations Series, and Farrell will recognise that.