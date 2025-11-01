Brian O’Driscoll has warned that Ireland’s Leinster-heavy line-up must take responsibility for ensuring Jack Crowley is given an “arm-chair ride” when they face the All Blacks in Chicago this weekend.

The former Ireland captain said that Andy Farrell’s team selection — which includes 12 Leinster starters — is strikingly one-sided, with only Crowley, Tadhg Beirne and Stuart McCloskey breaking the blue monopoly.

“I was never in an Irish environment where there were as many Leinster players,” O’Driscoll told Off The Ball. “It’s actually quite difficult to know what the feeling is with someone like him [Crowley] or Tadhg Beirne or Stuart McCloskey because they’re the only three non-Leinster starters.”

O’Driscoll said the province’s recent 31–14 home defeat to Munster “gave us all a bit of a shock” and questioned whether it hinted at a broader dip in form for both Leinster and Ireland.

“It took a little bit of energy out — where are we going? Is there a decline piece here?” he said. “Maybe it was just a one-off where Munster were up for it more, but the reaction from those Leinster players is the really important thing.”

The fly-half debate has raged since the emergence of Sam Prendergast, but it’s Crowley — one of just two Munster players in the starting XV — who carries the responsibility at No.10 this weekend. O’Driscoll argued that the playmaker’s teammates must ensure he’s protected and supported to thrive.

“James Lowe didn’t have his best game, Jamison Gibson-Park needs to remind us why people think he’s one of the best scrum-halves in the world,” he said. “It’s for all of those players to make sure that Jack is given as much of an armchair ride as he can because he’s earned it.”

“There’s a responsibility on everyone else to give him options, to be eyes for him, to carry hard and make sure he’s in the right positions rather than clearing rucks or making an excessive amount of tackles.”

Despite Ireland’s recent dominance over New Zealand, O’Driscoll admitted he is “not expecting” a win this weekend but added that it wouldn’t surprise him if Farrell’s men found a way once again.

“I’m intrigued by how it’s going to go,” he said. “As much as we’re maybe not expecting a victory, or certainly I’m not, it wouldn’t shock you if they did — because it’s an Andy Farrell team and they’ve done it consistently for a long time. I just hope there’s enough platform there for Jack to be able to play his game.”