Bordeaux statement: The signing of assistant Shaun Sowerby

Retired Springboks No8 Shaun Sowerby is back in the Top 14 after being recruited on a one-year deal by Bordeaux, the 2023/24 French league finalists.

The 46-year-old, who won his only South Africa cap in 2002 versus Samoa, carved out a playing career in France after exiting the Sharks, going on to represent Stade Francais, Toulouse and Grenoble before hanging up his boots in 2014. He started his coaching career at Eastern Province before returning to France to assist Montpellier and then Biarritz, who are now in Pro D2 after a one-season, 2021/22 stay in the French top flight.

A statement read: “Union Bordeaux Begles have signed Shaun Sowerby as their touchline coach for the 2024/25 season to compensate for the absence of Aksventi Giorgadze.

“Former back row player for Stade Francais, Toulouse and Grenoble, Shaun Sowerby, who has one cap with the Springboks, joined the Montpellier staff before joining Biarritz Olympique in 2019 where he contributed to the Basque club’s rise to the Top 14.

“He has just signed a one-year contract with UBB as a lineout coach. His arrival comes in a particular context, linked to a health problem of our current touchline coach Aksventi Giorgadze. We wish ‘Globus’ a speedy recovery and express our full support.”