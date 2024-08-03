Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
34 - 34
FT
44 - 44
FT
39 - 17
FT
Today
09:00
TOP 14

Paul Gustard: Owen Farrell will be Top 14 'signing of the season'

By Jon Newcombe
OWEN FARRELL (2)

Stade Francais defence coach Paul Gustard believes his new Paris neighbour Owen Farrell will “probably be the signing of the season” in the Top 14 in 2024/25.

ADVERTISEMENT

Farrell, 32, has joined Stade’s city rivals Racing 92, where he will be coached by Stuart Lancaster, another of the French capital’s growing enclave of Englishmen.

Video Spacer

Gustard has known Farrell for half the England international’s life, having worked with him at Saracens and England, and the former Leicester, London Irish and Saracens flanker has no doubt the Wiganer will take the Top 14 by storm.

“I don’t have to sit here and eulogise about Owen Farrell because, hopefully, enough people are going to do it. Of all the players I have coached, for me Owen is probably the most complete in terms of his dedication, his professionalism,” said Gustard.

“From a young age, it was like take your breath away kind of stuff in terms of how driven he was, how much he wanted to improve and how much he listened, and on top of that how much he performed.

“He is incredibly consistent: an elite 8,9, 10/10 player every week, he rarely has a poor game. I am staggered at the criticism he has ever received, it is unfathomable to me, he’s just an absolute world-class player and he could well be the signing of the season.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As well as his control on the pitch, Gustard reckons the vast experience Farrell has gained from 112 England caps will make him an important ally to Lancaster in the dressing room as Racing look to improve on last season’s sixth-place finish, and semi-final qualifier exit, in the former England coach’s first season in charge.

“He could be the guy who could help be a voice – or the extension of what Stuart wants to see and deliver – but his personal standards are so high, and his personal determination to succeed in anything he does is so high.

“People see somebody who is England’s record points scorer, has over 100 caps for his country, he’s won five or six Premiership titles, three European titles – his record is just staggering – Grand Slams, Six Nations, Lions tour tours etcetera, etcetera.

“If you see him roll up his sleeves, which he does; if you see him doing extras for 45 minutes after training, which he does; if you see him coming in on his day off for extras, which he does; if you see him watching footage of the next opponent, which he does, it is very hard not to feel impressed by that as another player and think this is what I need to do to be at that level.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He doesn’t do it because he is looking for everyone to say, look at me, he is doing it because he has done it all his life to get the best out of himself and to improve himself.

“I have known Owen since he was a little boy – I say little boy, he was still 6 foot – and I am mates with his dad. I remember watching rugby league with his dad and Owen is there with his Paul Weller haircut, and then watching him play with his dad in a second team game, and all the rest of it.

“With England, he was one of our defensive leaders, so I have known him for so long now and I have got nothing but respect for him and a lot of love for him really he is a good man and a good human being and I hope it goes well for him. He could well be the signing of the season – unfortunately!”

Whilst looking out for Farrell on a neighbourly basis, Gustard’s main focus is maintaining Stade’s superb defensive record whilst head coach Karim Ghezal and attack/kicking coach Morgan Parra finds a way of improving the team’s blunt attack.

Defence was the key reason – almost the only reason – Stade finished second in the table before missing out on the final after a semi-final defeat to Stade Francais.

However, there was a drop-off towards the end of the campaign, perhaps as a result of entertainment hungry Stade fans and their expectation that it is not just where you end up in the table, it is about how you get there, too.

“We conceded 49 tries (in the regular season) – almost 50% of them in the last six games, of which we had a red card, we went down to 13 men in some games, and we were cut by two teams which had never happened since I’d been here,” Gustard pointed out.

Ten of those 49 tries were scored from mauls, so preventing the opposition easy entries into the 22 – with discipline in and around halfway crucial to that – is one of the work-ons identified by Gustard, who only has a four-week window to tweak things before another marathon Top 14 campaign gets going, away to their semi-final conquerors, Bordeaux-Begles, on September 7.

With Les Bleus playmaker Louis Carbonel signed up and Portuguese wing sensation Raffaele Storti back on board full time after a loan spell at Béziers, Stade have the weapons in their armoury to honour the vision of Max Guazzini and be a galvanised attacking force.

But given his coaching specialism, it comes as no surprise that Gustard is still a firm believer that defence wins your Championships.

“Looking across the data of all the competitions, above all else defence gets you to the top,” he said.

“In the Top 14, the six teams in the top six all had defences ranked first to sixth. We conceded the fewest tries and the fewest points.

“For us, we need to score more points but maintain a top three/four defence.

“In my first professional coaching role I was at Saracens and we were successful and we won.

“Ultimately no one remembers second, third or fourth, unless you getting over the line with a title.

“Next season again, like everyone else, we are chasing Toulouse.”

PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 14: Paul Gustard, Defence Coach of Stade Francais Paris looks on prior to the EPCR Challenge Cup Pool B match between Stade Francais Paris and Emirates Lions at Stade Jean Bouin on January 14, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Gustard is in his fourth year on the continent having arrived from Italy, where he spent the 2021/22 season with Benetton following his abrupt exit as Head of Rugby at Harlequins.

The 48-year-old Geordie is enjoying life in Paris with his wife and three kids and that was one of the reasons why he turned down the top job at Lyon, which has gone unreported elsewhere.

“In terms of my approach to rugby and life, it has definitely changed a bit,” he said, looking very much as ease sitting at home in his family’s Parisian apartment in a vest top, shorts and reversed baseball cap.

“The plan was always to go abroad at some stage, it just happened a couple of years earlier than I anticipated.

“Because we didn’t know anyone in Paris, it was just us, it has given us an opportunity to grow as a family, to deepen our relationships

“We are so much more invested in each other because I am not chasing things, we are not on the road as much, or doing the things I was doing before. My ambition probably changed  a lot during Covid as well because there was a real fear, in the Premiership in particular, and some other leagues as well, that the league would go under, another bout of Covid and it was gone.

“That made me start looking to make sure that, financially, I could provide for family and I was looking at Japan initially but there wasn’t an opportunity for the role I was looking for so I ended up taking something slightly different.

“Super Rugby stuff was enticing as a rugby coach looking to develop – a lot has been said about Ronan (O’Gara) and his time with the Crusaders, and I actually did coach the Rebels a while ago, for two to three weeks, when I was with England and it was a great experience and everything else.

“But I think being away and understanding the impact of Covid and seeing some friends parents pass away, and all that kind of stuff, it kind of felt like if we are a day away in terms of travel and something happened to our parents and we couldn’t get back, we’d regret it. So we wanted to stay in Europe and that’s where we have ended up.”

Gustard’s experience at Harlequins, where certain players were rumoured to be behind his exit, hasn’t put him off leading a coaching group in the future; he always backs himself to deliver. However, he will seek a more thorough understanding of the role required of him before taking on his next head coach job.

“I have been offered quite a lot of head coach roles over the last three years or so. I was offered the Lyon job, to be head coach there, just before the semi-final. Lyon is a good city to live in but, at the moment, I am pretty happy in Paris, my wife is happy in Paris, the kids are happy in Paris.

“One thing I have learnt is making sure I am connected to the right people at the club I am going to if I move on, and also making sure I am very clear about what the vision of the club is and also what the role is in its entirety. Looking back, I’ve had to do things I don’t think I should have to do, there were aspects where the clarity of the roles could have been better.

“In my last season at Harlequins I picked the wrong fight with the CEO, we didn’t have a good relationship, we weren’t connected. They offered me a two-year extension to my contract but I never signed it, and this was during the middle of Covid.

“It (Harlequins) wasn’t through a lack of effort or work, I am obviously like every human, I make mistakes and I get things wrong. Afterwards, things can always be said when you are one voice and you choose not to say anything.

“There will always be some you don’t please, and that goes both ways. But I enjoyed it, I enjoyed the challenge and I look back at the work I did at Harlequins positively.

“I still speak to a lot of the people there now, I’ve had messages from players – even in the last few weeks – asking for help and advice and stuff – and Joe Marchant played there and he signs for the club (Stade).”

Gustard is proud of his track record with Saracens, England, Harlequins, Benetton and now Stade.

“Wherever I have gone, whichever club I have been at, when I have gone into a coaching role the group has improved.

“I am one of the reasons, obviously not the only reason by any stretch because, fundamentally, the players are the main reason.

“But the group at Saracens improved when I became a coach, and England improved when I started coaching along with the rest of the coaches. We went from getting knocked out of the 2015 World Cup group stages, to equalling the world record for number of wins, a Grand Slam, Six Nations, a first series win in Australia – in the first year in the Six Nations we only conceded four tries – so we saw an improvement.

“I went to Harlequins and had one full year where we finished fifth, on the same points as fourth – and we were 11th the year before I joined – and then we finished sixth. The next year I left in the middle of the year and they finished fourth and won the Premiership.

“Then I went to Benetton, they hadn’t won a game the season before I joined, and the next year we are sitting in the top 6 around Christmas time and then, because we were so effective that year, we lost 27 players to international duty.

“Stade Francais were 11th before I joined and the we finished fourth and then second, so I feel like I am still performing, and the feedback I get from people I work with is always positive.

“I am still wearing shorts and t shirt for work, I am really enjoying the passion for rugby here in France, it is just incredible, and financially it is very good as well. All round it is a very good package.”

That is something that Stade also aspire to be.

Related

Siya Kolisi set for sensational Racing 92 exit

The 33-year-old is one of the world’s highest-paid players, earning around €1million a season, and only joined Racing after skippering the Springboks to a second successive Rugby World Cup crown in October last year.

Read Now

In this episode of Walk the Talk, Jim Hamilton chats with double World Cup winner Damian de Allende about all things Springbok rugby, including RWC2023 and the upcoming Ireland series. Watch now for free on RugbyPass TV

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Siya Kolisi set for sensational Racing 92 exit

2

Louis Rees-Zammit leaves defender in the dust on camera

3

Joey Carbery: 'I'm better than I was treated'

4

Commentator ‘not hugely surprised’ by Finlay Christie’s All Blacks omission

5

'Zero pleasure': Ex-All Black Whitelock lifts lid on Razor-Fozzie coaching drama

6

SA Rugby statement: The Siya Kolisi club contract buy-out

7

Fissler Confidential: England star opens talks; Boks hooker digs in

8

David Nucifora issues final message as Ireland high performance boss

USER NOTICE:

As of today you will need to reset your password to log into RugbyPass to continue commenting on articles.

Please click the ‘Login’ button below to be redirected and start the account validation and password reset process.

Thank you,

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

One taste has Gallagher hooked and ready for Benetton challenge

The well-travelled full-back couldn't resist the opportunity to test himself at the highest level with Italy

FEATURE

Why the All Blacks have a full house of prop stars in their midst

For all the talk of the 'Bomb Squad' in South Africa, Scott Robertson will be quietly pleased with his depth up front as they build for RWC 2027

FEATURE

The best unplayed players in the Premiership who could do a 'Dupont'

Some gifted players had less than the 592 minutes of action in the 2023-24 season that a certain Antoine Dupont had in 2015-16

Comments on RugbyPass

M
MakoMan 2 days ago
Twelve All Blacks released from Rugby Championship squad

Bunnings NPC starts August 9. The games you refer to are all pre season games

5 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 2 days ago
Joey Carbery: 'I'm better than I was treated'

I’m sure his views will only add to the reticence of Irish players to be pushed around at will by the IRFU from one province to another, despite the recent insistence to the contrary from an arrogant Kiwi on here, who wouldn’t be told otherwise…

1 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 2 days ago
How Antoine Dupont lit up the rugby world to vie for GOAT status

Dan Carter is still the GOAT. IMHO. Let’s not forget what a spectacular player he was. It wasn’t that long ago. And that’s the problem with this type of debate. It’s meaningless fun. I may never have even seen the best player to ever play the game, play the game. I’d have to take someone’s word for it, watch some old YouTube highlights or read some stats to be better equipped to make the argument. But I know what I saw with my own eyes and how I felt watching Dan Carter destroy other teams, my own included.

45 Go to comments
f
fl 2 days ago
Sam Warburton sets 'sack' deadline for Warren Gatland as Wales boss

completely agree - Gatland is clearly past his best but he did well at the RWC and should be given more time to try to build his young team. if he keeps on losing them summer 2025 would be a natural time to bring someone else in, as the Lions Tour typically coincides with development tours for the home nations.

1 Go to comments
f
fl 2 days ago
Why November's game against Fiji is huge for Gregor Townsend

“Given Townsend’s seemingly unshakable popularity with the bosses at the SRU, Townsend could get into three figures before his current contract expires in April 2026.” an odd sentence, given it seems to imply that his popularity will lead to the SRU organising more fixtures for him than they otherwise might, but not as odd as the fact that his contract expires in April 2026. Why on earth would the SRU not have extended it until after 2027??

1 Go to comments
f
fl 2 days ago
England centre Henry Slade's preseason curtailed by surgery

Hope he’s not out for long - England really struggling for depth at centre!

1 Go to comments
f
fl 2 days ago
The rugby union myth that the Olympics has dispelled

“Team owners and directors understand that not every player has equal value. A report last year showed that English Premiership fly-halves earn on average £97,000 a year more than scrum-halves. A fifth of the league’s back rows earn more than £250,000 a year while only nine percent of hookers take home as much.” I would love to see the raw data these stats are derived from, because I pretty much just don’t believe them. Each team will have 4 or 5 specialist scrum halves and 4 or 5 specialist hookers, who will all get some gametime. But if a teams 1st and 2nd choice flyhalf are injured they’ll just pick a full-back or centre out of position. The same is even more true of back rows, given that positions 4-8 are all to some extent interchangeable. In other words - I think there will just be more hookers and scrum halves, so its not surprising that some of them will be on pretty low wages!

2 Go to comments
f
fl 2 days ago
The rugby union myth that the Olympics has dispelled

“they’d be gambling their line-out on the pay-off of more gains at the breakdown and collision point” pay-off relative to what? The alternative to Fourie would have been Dweba, who was even worse at the lineout when given test opportunities.

2 Go to comments
P
Poorfour 2 days ago
The best unplayed players in the Premiership who could do a 'Dupont'

It’s nice to see a couple of Quins in that list, but if they are any example then I need to take the rest of the article with a pinch of salt. James Chisholm was a JRWC winning captain and World Junior Player of the year, but sadly his physical style of play has taken a toll and these days it seems that he spends more time rehabbing injuries than playing. When he is fit, he is still good enough that he would be a good shout… but he’s not fit often enough for long enough. Jarrod Evans should see more game time this year, and could well be an option for Quins at 12 (where I believe he played fairly regularly before joining us), and Andre Esterhuizen’s departure will have opened up that opportunity. But Will Evans is still very much at the Stoop - it was Will Collier who left - and since W Evans is a flanker and W Collier a prop, neither has much bearing on whether J Evans will play. Arthur Clarke, on the other hand, really does look like one to watch. We borrowed him for a few weeks last season and I would happily have seen him stay.

2 Go to comments
d
dk 2 days ago
Twelve All Blacks released from Rugby Championship squad

Based on form they should have released JB and Reiko to learn how to pass and, in the case of JB, tackle as well. Our worst midfield in 50 years.

5 Go to comments
E
Ed the Duck 2 days ago
Jake White's All Blacks-like prediction about Bulls' David Kriel

Delighted to hear that Jake has moved on from his ref rant in the post final press conference! For what it’s worth, I reckon the Bulls will once again be quite a force this season, and probably for a few more to come.

1 Go to comments
G
GrahamVF 2 days ago
How Antoine Dupont lit up the rugby world to vie for GOAT status

I believe it is hard to crown a player the best of all time when so much depends on the teams he has played with and against. It is impossible to hold a teamloss like the WC against a player as evidence he is not the greatest OAT. In an individual sport like athletics, tennis (singles) and swimming, there is far more empirical evidence on which to base such conclusions. In a team sport it is impossible to say how great anyone would have been if they had played for another team. Herb Elliott, Bob Beamon, Usain Bolt would all qualify as the greatest ever in their disciplines. in a very subjective approach my vote for the five best rugby players would go to Colin Meads, Serge Blanco, Gareth Edwards John Eales and Danie Craven. I would add Danie Gerber but then I would have to leave out Doc Craven to be fair.

45 Go to comments
d
dk 2 days ago
History at Paris Games: Ilona Maher’s Olympic medal is a win for rugby

What a legend. Incredible player. And champion of rugby for all, but especially women. Utmost respect.

1 Go to comments
N
Nickers 3 days ago
All Blacks great Aaron Smith wades into Antoine Dupont GOAT debate

No one in the modern era comes close to DuPont in terms of the influence he has on a game. People who disagree have one thing in common - they have probably have not watched him play that much. There are many many people from NZ with very strong opinions about rugby, who because of the time difference, probably don’t watch any 6 nations other than some highlights, probably only watch the ABs NH games, and definitely don’t watch any Top14 or Heineken Cup. If you are commenting on how good or not DuPont is ask yourself how many of his games you have actually watched? He has played over 180 games for Castres and Toulouse, and over 50 for France - how many of those games have you ACTUALLY watched? He can pass like Aaron Smith, has the vision of Carter, can pull off one off moments of magic like prime Beauden or Mo’unga, he is as good as any flanker in the world over the ball, and his ball carrying is in another league to any other 9 that has ever played - as evidenced in his almost impossibly good transition to 7s. Even in that version of the sport where freakish athleticism is table stakes, he still stands out as one of the best. Other than being from NZ, what more would he have to do to be considered the GOAT?

13 Go to comments
M
MattJH 3 days ago
Scott Robertson is in rare company with latest ringing endorsement

The Gainline Analytic guy on Aotearoa Rugby Pod talked about this. To have all new management is a huge upheaval. They couldn’t change the entire plan and players overnight as well; it would have been chaos. There has to be as much cohesion as possible as the new players are brought in. So thanks for that Finlay, you helped out for a couple of games to settle Cortez and Noah. TJ has seen the writing too. I think they’ve been very smart about it all.

9 Go to comments
L
Locke 3 days ago
Scott Robertson is in rare company with latest ringing endorsement

Mains is honest enough to recognise that Robertson’s on-field results are exceptional, and that’s the only thing that really matters when you want to continue the same trend for the All Blacks. There’s no guarantee that Robertson will succeed at international level but the evidence shows that he’s the most likely to do so. Conversely, the elitist stooges in the NZR boardroom chose to pander to Foster’s netpoistic behavioural traits rather than reward real world competency. They’re probably to wrapped up in their own self-importance to acknowledge their error.

9 Go to comments
L
Locke 3 days ago
How Antoine Dupont lit up the rugby world to vie for GOAT status

This French team have hardly set the world alight, a WC quarter-final exit and one six-nations win in recent years. Which begs the question, how does a team with the supposed GOAT and a bevy of world-class players fail to make a significant mark? Ireland and the Boks have shone more brightly in recent years without GOAT claims. Do they have a significant world-class player advantage over France, enough to make up for a GOAT? If so, why were the French favourites for the last World Cup with many of their players being lauded as world-class. It seems to me that the French players are generally over-rated given their on-field results. Does this include Dupont? Probably and I think the onus is on him to prove otherwise.

45 Go to comments
M
MattJH 3 days ago
Report: All Blacks halfback headed to Japan Rugby League One

Legend, hope nothing but awesome times awaits him. All Blacks are transitioning from foster-razor eras, TJ has no doubt seen the future talent and grabbed top dollar while he can.

6 Go to comments
M
MattJH 3 days ago
Twelve All Blacks released from Rugby Championship squad

That’ll get a few punters through the gates. Actually keen to see if NPC gets more interest from the fans this year. The quality of SR was excellent, a lot of the negativity around the game (except for bidwell/rattue/Reason/other people who hate rugby but write about it for some reason) has gone with Foster, and the All Blacks are 3-0. Looking forward to seeing the mighty Bay Of Plenty wipe the floor with all who (rightly) tremble before them.

5 Go to comments
A
AM 3 days ago
Report: All Blacks halfback headed to Japan Rugby League One

Thank you TJ for entertaining us on the field for Norths, Wellington, the Hurricanes and The All Blacks! May the good Lord Bless you and your anau on your future endeavours. Nga mihi Meitaki ra!

6 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE The best unplayed players in the Premiership who could do a 'Dupont' The best unplayed players in the Premiership who could do a 'Dupont'
Search

USER NOTICE:

As of today you will need to reset your password to log into RugbyPass.

You will be redirected to start the account validation and password reset process.

Thank you.

You will be redirected in 10 seconds or
click here to login.