Blow for La Rochelle as Tolu Latu cops ban ahead of Leinster match

La Rochelle’s hopes of clipping Leinster’s wings in the Investec Champions Cup this Sunday have been dented by the suspension handed down on to hooker Tolu Latu. The 31-year-old was cited by officials in France following a 50th minute yellow card in last Sunday’s Top 14 win over Toulouse.

That resulted in a midweek disciplinary hearing and the verdict which emerged on Wednesday evening was a three-game ban, meaning the front-rower won’t play for Ronan O’Gara’s side again this month.

La Rochelle host European rivals Leinster at Stade Marcel-Deflandre this Sunday but ex-Wallabies hooker Latu will now be missing, and he will also sit out the following Champions Cup game at Benetton on January 18 and then the Top 14 encounter away to Toulon on January 26.

A Ligue Nationale de Rugby statement read: “Tolu Latu was found responsible for dangerous play in the context of a ruck or maul: (iv) player falling on another player or colliding with his lower limbs.

“A suspension of four weeks was the entry point. After taking into account the aggravating circumstance (disciplinary record), the sanction was increased by one week.

“After taking into account mitigating circumstances (recognition of the facts, conduct before and during the hearing, expression of remorse), the sanction was reduced by two weeks. Therefore, Latu is suspended for three weeks.”

With French international Pierre Bourgarit yet to return from the serious leg injury he sustained last September, O’Gara will likely turn to Quentin Lespiaucq-Brettes to start against Leinster.

Lespiaucq-Brettes provided cover from the bench in last month’s European wins over Bath and Bristol, and he was also a replacement in last weekend’s last-gasp league win over Toulouse.