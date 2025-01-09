BlitzBoks coach wary of 'tough' Perth SVNS draw

Ahead of the highly anticipated Perth SVNS Series circuit in late January, the BlitzBoks coach has reacted to their tough pool play draw, which includes hosts Australia, the USA and current series champions Argentina.

The SVNS Series held in Perth will be the first circuit of 2025, at HBF Park on January 24-26.

Head coach of the BlitzBoks Philip Snyman spoke to the media about the team’s pool play draw.

“We came back into camp on 2 January with a clear understanding that we are building again,” said Snyman to the media.

“Seeing the pool today was a final confirmation that the challenge will be real, but also the knowledge that we are already a week in towards the next goal, to do well in Perth.”

Snyman is well aware of the challenge that the draw will bring, including a USA team that is on the up.

“The USA remains a tough team, wherever you play them, so the pool is certainly a tough one.”

There is also a clear advantage playing at home, as the BlitzBoks used their advantage when they beat Argentina in their last encounter 29-5. So Snyman is well aware of how dangerous Australia will be at their home series in Perth.

“The Cape Town win, as awesome as it was for us in front of our home crowd, is in the past, the holidays are done, but not so the hard work for the rest of the year, including Perth.”

The BlitzBoks are happy to welcome back some of their players from injury after many missed the home series in Cape Town.

“It was nice to have the likes of Ryan Oosthuizen, Selvyn Davids, and Ronald Brown back at training though after they all missed Cape Town due to injury as they are all experienced players and will widen my options for selecting a side to Perth.

“The fact that we know what is waiting on that side will also help.”

On the Women’s side of the draw, 2024 SVNS champions Australia are in pool C with Spain, France and China.

Series leaders New Zealand will face Brazil, Japan and Ireland in pool A.

Both series are wide open, with four different title winners across the first two SVNS series rounds in Cape Town and Dubai.