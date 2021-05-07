5:25am, 07 May 2021

Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill has brought a host of internationals back for Friday’s encounter with Glasgow.

Cockerill has made nine changes to the youthful team that beat Zebre ahead of the 1872 Cup decider, which is the second game of both clubs’ Rainbow Cup campaign.

Scotland internationals Duhan van der Merwe, Mark Bennett, Henry Pyrgos, David Cherry, WP Nel, Grant Gilchrist and Jamie Ritchie come in along with Fiji number eight Viliame Mata and prop Pierre Schoeman.

Luke Crosbie retains his place in the back row after his try-scoring captain’s display against Zebre.

Hooker Stuart McInally could make his first appearance since suffering a neck injury in January, after being named on the bench.

Blair Kinghorn drops out on compassionate grounds and Matt Currie misses out with a shoulder injury after scoring a try on his first start for the club.

Cockerill said: “We’ve got a good mix of youth and experience, with some of our Test players coming back into the fold after a well-earned rest, alongside some younger guys getting exposed to a contest where the intensity should be right up there.

“The players are always desperate to win this one. The games are important for competition points but there’s naturally an extra edge when you’re facing your biggest rivals, especially when you know them as well as these teams do.

“The 1872 Cup is important to the city and to our fans. We’ll be going out there to win this one for ourselves and them.”

Glasgow Warriors v Edinburgh Rugby

At Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow, 8.15pm.

Referee: Adam Jones (WRU, 11th competition game)

Assistant Referees: Sam Grove-White, Finaly Brown (both SRU)

TMO: Hollie Davidson (SRU)

Glasgow Warriors: Cole Forbes, Ratu Tagive, Nick Grigg, Stafford McDowall, Kyle Steyn, Ross Thompson, Ali Price; Oli Kebble, Fraser Brown, Zander Fagerson, Rob Harley, Scott Cummings, Fotu Lokotui, Thomas Gordon, Ryan Wilson (C)

Replacements: George Turner, Tom Lambert, Enrique Pieretto, Richie Gray, Kiran McDonald, George Horne, Pete Horne, Niko Matawalu.

Edinburgh: Damien Hoyland, Eroni Sau, Mark Bennett, George Taylor, Duhan van der Merwe, Nathan Chamberlain, Henry Pyrgos; Pierre Schoeman (CO-CAPT), David Cherry, WP Nel, Jamie Hodgson, Grant Gilchrist (CO-CAPT), Jamie Ritchie, Luke Crosbie, Viliame Mata.

Replacements: Stuart McInally, Boan Venter, Lee-Roy Atalifo, Marshall Sykes, Mesu Kunavula, Charlie Shiel, Charlie Savala, James Johnstone.