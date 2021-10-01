4:32am, 01 October 2021

Jamie Bhatti is focused on enjoying the moment and not looking too far ahead following his return to Glasgow.

The Scotland prop is back at Warriors two years after being released and following an unhappy spell at Edinburgh, which finished with a six-month loan stint with Bath.

The 28-year-old feels he benefited from his time in England but is delighted to be back at Scotstoun.

“I love Glasgow, I love being back, and Glasgow is home for me, so it would be easy for me to sit here and say I would love to be at Glasgow for the rest of my career,” he said.

“But ultimately that is not my decision. I can’t offer myself a contract, although I wish I could. But I love Glasgow and I love being back and I will do all I can to be the best version of myself again. We will see what happens.

“I want to play as much rugby as I can this season. It has been a tough couple of years, leaving Edinburgh and things not really working out at Edinburgh.

“But I am happy being back here, I am comfortable here, and the more I play the more confident I will get as well.

“I am just looking forward to getting back playing and just enjoying my rugby and having fun with it again.

“I loved my time at Bath as well, but I am really enjoying being back at Glasgow. I will crack on with this season and see where I end up.”

Bhatti believes his game developed at Bath.

“I played 10 times and I definitely developed set-piece wise, my scrummaging and stuff, working with the coaches down there,” he said.

“The experience of playing in the Premiership and playing against Harlequins and the top teams, it was good for me to get that experience and bring it back up here. A change of scenery as well is always good.”

There is a change in store for Glasgow fans as they welcome the first of four new South African teams to Scotstoun on Saturday.

Sharks are the first of the newcomers to visit Scotland in the United Rugby Championship with both teams looking for their first win of the season, Glasgow having gone down to narrow defeat in Ulster.

“We don’t know much about the Sharks. Obviously they have just played one game,” Bhatti said.

“Everyone says they have never played on a 4G pitch before but it could benefit them as well because they have a good back three and big ball-carrying forwards who could enjoy a fast track as well.

“We will see how we go but we are confident if we brush up on things from the weekend we will push on from there and hopefully give a good account of ourselves.”