Six Nations

'Best forward in the country': Dallaglio calls for new England captain

Tom Willis of Saracens celebrates with Marco Riccioni of Saracens after scoring their sides third try during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Saracens and Bristol Bears at StoneX Stadium on January 4, 2025 in Barnet, England. (Photo by Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images)

Tom Willis should not only start for England in their Six Nations opener against Ireland but captain the team.

That is the view of former England No 8 Lawrence Dallaglio who, despite his solitary cap, sees the in-form Saracen as the man to lead Steve Borthwick’s side into the next World Cup.

“Tom Willis is the name on everyone’s lips at the moment and justifiably so,” said Dallaglio.

Six Nations
Ireland
10:45
1 Feb 25
England
“He is the best forward in the Gallagher Premiership. He is head and shoulders above everyone in terms of defenders beaten, metres made, post-contact metres etc etc.

“It’s not a question of if, it’s a question of when with Tom and England. In my opinion, he’s ready to play for England now. If you’re the best forward in the country and have been consistently – his performances over the past few weeks have been eye-catching – then you’re ready.

“If Caelan Doris is the star man for Ireland there’s absolutely no reason why Tom Willis can’t be the star man for England as well.

“There are a few of us who would suggest that not only is he a player for England for the here and now, he’s a potential captain for the here and now as well.

“Jamie George, for all his world-class ability, is 34. There’s a strong case to put someone like Tom in not just to win his second cap but to pop him in as captain already with one eye on the next World Cup.

Lawrence Dallaglio Premier Sports
Lawrence Dallaglio is part of the Premier Sports team bringing every game live from the Investec Champions Cup throughout the competition. Tune into Premier Sports this weekend for 14 live games across Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup as the knockout stages are decided over the next two weekends of international club rugby.

“I think he’s one of those players that other sides would not only have already capped but probably handed the captaincy to as well.”

Willis is not captain at his club side Saracens – Maro Itoje leads the Premiership side – but Dallaglio, a former England skipper himself, believes he is a natural fit for the role.

“I know a fair bit about him and his brother Jack because they spent a fair bit of time at Wasps,” said Dallaglio.

“They would have been Wasps for life had Wasps been around but Tom went to Bordeaux briefly and has landed back at Saracens and it has proved a great fit for him.

“He’s going to be an international player for a long time. He’s the sort of player that England can build their team around for now and for the future.”

5 Comments
B
Bob Salad II 8 hours ago

Why drop the extra pressure on him and risk squad disruption by appointing Willis as captain? Seems risky and premature and isn't that necessary at the moment.


Absolutely agree that Willis should be included for the 6N, but let's see if he can replicate his Prem form for England first before we start tasking him with chewing gum at the same time.

L
LE 10 hours ago

Long gone are the days where your best player is your captain. Leadership is a different skillset to playing ability

A
AA 9 hours ago

The one main attribute of captain is being a nailed on starter, a la Johnston, LOL, etc.

