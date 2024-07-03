'The Godfather of Bath Rugby' Jack Rowell dies, aged 87

Bath Rugby legend and former England coach Jack Rowell passed away on Monday at the age of 87.

Rowell transformed Bath into serial winners in the 1980s and 90s having enjoyed success in his native North-East with Gosforth.

An imposing figure at 6’7, Rowell led Gosforth to two John Player Cup wins before overseeing a golden period at The Rec.

Rowell’s motivational skills and his understanding of human nature were two of his outstanding qualities, while his vision helped Bath to stay one step ahead of the rest when it came to tactics and fitness.

In his 16 years at the helm, from 1978 to 1994, Bath won 13 trophies – eight Cups and five League titles. He returned eight years later as Director of Rugby and was Club President from 2007-09.

Given his track record, Rowell was the obvious candidate to become England’s head coach once Geoff Cooke announced his decision to retire in 1994.

Rowell presided over 29 Tests, winning 21 of them, whilst moving England away from a forward-orientated game to a more expansive one.

His reign in charge began with a 32-15 win away to South Africa in June 1994, and he returned to the country a year later to lead England to the semi-finals of Rugby World Cup 1995. He also won a Five Nations Grand Slam and three Triple Crowns during his tenure.

Rowell called it a day with England when his contract expired in August 1997 to pursue his business interests, as Chairman, CEO and Director of some well-known public companies mainly in the food industry.