10:41am, 26 January 2021

Bath have confirmed the signing of South African hooker Jacques du Toit, who joins the Gallagher Premiership with immediate effect from Toyota Cheetahs. The move for the hooker had long been expected and he becomes the latest South African addition to the league.

ADVERTISEMENT

Du Toit arrived in Bath on Sunday and will isolate with his family for 14-days. He will join the rugby programme and meet the squad once these Covid-19 protocols are complete.

Bath boss Stuart Hooper, said: “We are really pleased to welcome Jacques and his family to Bath. Jacques came to our attention after some impressive performances in South Africa. After speaking with Jacques and understanding his motivations we concluded that he is exactly the right type of person and player that we want to add to our squad.

New Scotland pick Cameron Redpath guests on RugbyPass All Access

“Jacques is a physical forward who is able to use his skills to keep play alive with his handling ability and explosive running. He will fight for a shirt with Bath and adds to our depth in the position.”

The Bath statement accompanying the signing of du Toit added: “Hooper is building a squad with a core of passionate homegrown men, interspersed with world-class talent and the signing of Jacques du Toit is further reinforcement of his strategy.

?? Bath Rugby can today confirm the signing of South African hooker Jacques du Toit, who joins the squad with immediate effect from Toyota Cheetahs.#WelcomeJacques | @BathRugby — Bath Rugby (@BathRugby) January 26, 2021

“The 27-year-old came through the ranks at Toyota Cheetahs, representing them at all age groups at both junior and senior levels. Du Toit had been preparing to captain the Southern Kings having moved from the Cheetahs last season before the club fell into liquidation. He made an immediate return to the Toyota Cheetahs and had since been playing for them in South Africa’s Currie Cup competition.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It was reported in December by RugbyPass that the du Toit signing was only a matter of time as he was awaiting his visa before joining up with the club. It was said he would join on an initial six-month deal, with the hope of extending his contract beyond that.

ICYMI: "We can’t change what happened. I know people have a lot of questions" – It was November when Braam van Straaten sifted through the wreckage of the Southern Kings and what if anything can rise from the ashes of the club, w/@heagneyl ???https://t.co/pAmFkWm346 — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) January 1, 2021