Barrett says All Blacks not fussed about Kellaway's claim that aura fading

12:24am, 12 August 2021

When Jordie Barrett entered the first Bledisloe test off the bench with 17-minutes to go, the All Blacks scored their fourth try of the night moments later to put the side up 33-8.

It looked like a great time in on the action but the younger Barrett found that the momentum swung the other way, and the All Blacks were on the end of a disappointing last quarter that saw the Wallabies storm back with three tries.

The Hurricanes fullback was stuck on defence on the right wing for the entire time he was on the field, which he said is ‘not what you want to do in test matches’ as the side prepares for back-to-back tests at Eden Park.

“You guys all know our discipline throughout that whole game wasn’t flash and in that last quarter of the game, it was much the same of what happened before then,” Barrett told media on Thursday afternoon.

“You can’t give a side like Australia opportunities to to kick down inside our 22. We defended for about 20-minutes and that’s not what you want to do in test matches.

“We’ve been working on a lot of that and reasons why throughout the week. I’m sure we won’t make the same mistake twice.”

The fast-finish from the Wallabies has bolstered their confidence heading into the second game, with try scoring wing Andrew Kellaway suggesting that all the pressure was on the All Blacks to keep their win streak at Eden Park alive.

Kellaway also suggested that the All Blacks’ aura might be fading, giving the Wallabies a chance to snatch a victory and keep the Bledisloe Cup series alive ahead of the final test in Perth.

When pressed, head coach Ian Foster thought that a guy who just played against the All Blacks for the time may have been misquoted and offered the benefit of the doubt.

“When we say ‘They say’, I think a young winger who just played his first test [against the All Blacks] said that so maybe he was a little bit misquoted, I don’t know,” he said.

Barrett also says the All Blacks aren’t bothered by the comments, suggesting it is the ‘noise’ that happens every year and that their focus is firmly on what they are going out to do this weekend.

“Every year there is noise from different people, it just comes with the territory of playing Australia and playing big test matches,” he said.

“Our heads are firmly in our camp at the moment and we aren’t worried about that too much.”

After a full season at fullback for the Hurricanes, Barrett is biding his time behind Damian McKenzie who has been handed the 15 role for the first two Bledisloe Cup matches. That means playing off the bench alongside his brother as a utility back option.

Barrett admits that while he is enjoying the role, he is still searching for the ‘secret’ to bringing impact into the game as reserve.

“I’m still searching for that secret like a lot of people,” Barrett joked.

“I guess the role of the impact boys is to come on and the other guys still on the field, try to feel that energy and get a second wind.

“Maintain patience, it’s pretty easy to go on there and look for a lot of things and just forget about what’s in front of you.”

The preparations for Barrett are ‘fluid’ and involve trying to get as much time at every position as possible, something that needs to be done to understand the various roles he could be asked to perform.

“It’s pretty fluid. I prepare as well as I can in basically every position throughout the week, pick the brains in the midfield and jump in on the wings every now and then at training just so I can go into the game as clear as possible,” he said.

“It can be difficult at times, learning different roles but it is one I’m well accustomed to now and actually enjoy.”

On his tip to get on the field before any of his brothers, Jordie says taking the jacket off and running a few paces down the sideline is the easiest way to tell the coaches you are ready to get into the game.

“Whoever can get the attention of the coaches first by taking the jacket off and warming up in front of the bench, that worked for me last week.”