Ludlam and Sleightholme out as Saints make 7 changes for Leinster

Lewis Ludlam and Ollie Sleightholme have been ruled out of Northampton Saints’ Investec Champions Cup semi-final against Leinster on Saturday at Croke Park.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pair both sustained the injuries in the Saints’ 41-32 loss to Harlequins in the Gallagher Premiership last week, with Ludlam leaving the field with a shoulder injury and Sleightholme suffering a head injury.

Juarno Augusts comes into the starting XV for the Saints in Ludlam’s place, with Sam Graham shifting from No8 to openside flanker.

Cobus Reinach on the toughest week of his life Watch the full chat with Cobus Reinach on the latest episode of Fresh Starts on RugbyPass TV now. Watch now Cobus Reinach on the toughest week of his life Watch the full chat with Cobus Reinach on the latest episode of Fresh Starts on RugbyPass TV now. Watch now

The 115kg No8 started in the quarter-final against the Bulls, scoring a try at Franklin’s Gardens.

The South African is one of five changes in the pack from the side that lost in London, with prop Alex Waller, hooker Curtis Langdon and locks Alex Moon and Alex Coles returning to the starting XV to make what is the strongest pack director of rugby Phil Dowson could field currently.

Leinster Northampton All Stats and Data

Rising star George Hendy takes Sleightholme’s place on the wing. The 21-year-old is one of two changes in the backline from the team that loss to Quins, with England centre Fraser Dingwall’s return to inside centre being the other. He replaces Tom Litchfield, who drops to the bench.

Courtney Lawes will captain the side as he nears his final appearance for the Saints.

Leinster, meanwhile, have made two changes from the team that triumphed over La Rochelle in the quarter-finals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Northampton Saints XV

15 George Furbank

14 James Ramm

13 Tommy Freeman

12 Fraser Dingwall

11 George Hendy

10 Fin Smith

9 Alex Mitchell

1 Alex Waller

2 Curtis Langdon

3 Trevor Davison

4 Alex Moon

5 Alex Coles

6 Courtney Lawes (c)

7 Sam Graham

8 Juarno Augustus

Replacements

16 Sam Matavesi

17 Emmanuel Iyogun

18 Elliot Millar Mills

19 Temo Mayanavanua

20 Angus Scott-Young

21 Tom James

22 Tom Litchfield

23 Tom Seabrook