Assault charges against All Blacks star Shannon Frizell dropped

9:30pm, 13 September 2021

All Blacks star Shannon Frizell has had criminal charges against him dropped following an alleged assault at a Dunedin nightclub in May.

Frizell had previously faced two charges of male assaults female and one of common assault after allegedly assaulting a man and a woman at Vault 21 in the centre of Dunedin four months ago.

The 27-year-old loose forward was not present in the Dunedin District Court when his case was called by the judge on Tuesday as his appearance was excused.

Frizell did not enter a plea in his first court appearance in July after police offered him diversion and defence counsel Anne Stevens QC asked for the case to be adjourned due to the fact her client was a first-time offender.

According to Stuff, police confirmed on Tuesday that Frizell had completed diversion and the cases were dismissed.

Following his first court appearance, Frizell issued an apology to his alleged victims, as well as his “family, friends and the wider community”.

“I would like to take this opportunity to say how very sorry I am for my behaviour during the incident in May this year,” he said at the time.

“I would especially like to say sorry to the people involved and the harm I have caused. I am very grateful for all the opportunity I’ve had and I won’t take them for granted.

“I let myself and others down, and will now try to do everything I can to restore people’s faith in me. I have already put a plan in place with counsellors to help me address areas I want to work on.

“Once again, I’d like to apologise to the people involved, my family, my friends and the wider community.”

Despite being named in the All Blacks’ Rugby Championship squad, Frizell was not included in the team’s initial travelling squad to Australia last month.

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster clarified at the time that the 15-test international was working through visa issues as a result of his court case.

“It’s related to his visa access into Australia. Clearly, he’s still got aspects to work through regarding his court case, which we’re really confident he will, but, in the meantime, he’s got things to do with that before he can come over.”