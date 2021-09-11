Another old favourite is now suddenly back in the Wallabies mix

5:48am, 11 September 2021

Sean McMahon will join Samu Kerevi and Quade Cooper in the Wallabies squad next week, becoming the latest former star to be lured back to the Australian fold under the relaxed eligibility laws. Cooper will play on Sunday against South Africa on the Gold Coast for the first time since 2017, which was also when back-rower McMahon last wore Wallaby gold.

Still only 27 and regarded as one of the world’s most damaging flankers, McMahon could now play alongside Cooper and fellow Japanese-based centre Kerevi later this month in the Rugby Championship.

Signed to Suntory Sungoliath until 2023, McMahon was unable to play for the Wallabies under the Giteau law criteria, which states a player must have 60 Test caps and have given seven years service to be picked while playing overseas.

Those rules have now been relaxed partly due to Covid-19, with coach Dave Rennie able to select two players who don’t meet that criteria. McMahon had expressed an eagerness to return to the Test fold last year and was close to committing to an Olympic campaign with the rugby sevens side.

Now Rennie has finally come calling, McMahon close to completing his hotel quarantine before joining the squad on the Gold Coast. He could line up alongside Kerevi – Cooper has played 70 Tests so qualifies under the existing criteria – as soon as next weekend at Suncorp Stadium to face the Springboks. The Wallabies are also due to play Scotland, England and Wales on their European spring tour in November.

The Springboks are now surprisingly set to face the maverick Cooper just five weeks after Russell tested them with his expansive style in the Lions series decider #RSAvAUS #Springboks #RugbyChampionshiphttps://t.co/U92lXgaIvb — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) September 11, 2021