Join our mailing list now and you could win big! Join our mailing list to win!
Close Notice
Search
ADVERTISEMENT
Back
The Rugby Championship    

Another old favourite is now suddenly back in the Wallabies mix

By AAP
(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Sean McMahon will join Samu Kerevi and Quade Cooper in the Wallabies squad next week, becoming the latest former star to be lured back to the Australian fold under the relaxed eligibility laws. Cooper will play on Sunday against South Africa on the Gold Coast for the first time since 2017, which was also when back-rower McMahon last wore Wallaby gold. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Still only 27 and regarded as one of the world’s most damaging flankers, McMahon could now play alongside Cooper and fellow Japanese-based centre Kerevi later this month in the Rugby Championship.

Signed to Suntory Sungoliath until 2023, McMahon was unable to play for the Wallabies under the Giteau law criteria, which states a player must have 60 Test caps and have given seven years service to be picked while playing overseas.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer
What Dave Rennie has been saying ahead of Sunday’s Wallabies versus Springboks clash

Those rules have now been relaxed partly due to Covid-19, with coach Dave Rennie able to select two players who don’t meet that criteria. McMahon had expressed an eagerness to return to the Test fold last year and was close to committing to an Olympic campaign with the rugby sevens side.

Now Rennie has finally come calling, McMahon close to completing his hotel quarantine before joining the squad on the Gold Coast. He could line up alongside Kerevi – Cooper has played 70 Tests so qualifies under the existing criteria – as soon as next weekend at Suncorp Stadium to face the Springboks. The Wallabies are also due to play Scotland, England and Wales on their European spring tour in November.

Deciphering Ian Foster’s plans for the outside backs The All Blacks have themselves a huge selection headache in the outside backs. Patrick McKendry Anton Lienert-Brown following in footsteps of Conrad Smith Analysis: The All Blacks aren't likely to again rely on an out-of-position centre at the next World Cup. Nick Bishop Rags to riches Montpellier owner Mohed Altrad has overcome a traumatic upbringing to become rugby's biggest powerbroker Gavin Mortimer World Cup versatility on trial in All Blacks’ mammoth tour When Ian Foster is selecting his World Cup squad, he may look back on 2021 with begrudging fondness. Tom Vinicombe Jordie Barrett red highlights pros of NZR and RA joining forces Sense has prevailed in the Southern Hemisphere - but will World Rugby follow suit? Tony Johnson

Trending on RugbyPass

More News More News

Recommended

More News More News

Mailing List

Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

Sign Up Now
ADVERTISEMENT
The Rugby Championship    

Another old favourite is now suddenly back in the Wallabies mix

Search