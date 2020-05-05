3:12am, 05 May 2020

All Blacks veteran Joe Moody and Springboks star Steven Kitshoff have been bundled out of the running to be named the world’s best loosehead prop by fans in an online poll.

Punters worldwide have hit the polls on RugbyPass’ Facebook and Instagram accounts as part of the Straight 8 Fan Vote initiative to decide the world’s best players in each position, as voted by the fans.

Currently in its ninth instalment, the previous winners of positional votes gone by have been dominated by South African and English stars such as Maro Itoje, Cheslin Kolbe, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Owen Farrell, Duane Vermeulen, Manu Tuilagi and Malcolm Marx.

The number of Englishmen in the winners’ circle could well be bolstered by the addition of Saracens powerhouse Mako Vunipola, who has clinched a comfortable victory over Kitshoff in the second round of the eight-man knockout bracket.

The 29-year-old eased to victory against the Stormers loosehead with 59 percent of the public’s backing, which is enough to book him a ticket into the final round of voting.

There, Vunipola could well meet Ireland and Leinster juggernaut Cian Healy, who pipped All Blacks and Crusaders front rower Joe Moody by the slimmest of margins on the other side of the draw.

The poll finished with Healy racking up a total of 50.2 percent of the votes, accumulating just under 100 more votes than his opponent to become the first Irish player to reach the final in this series.

The third and final round of voting is now open, with the winner set to be inducted into the RugbyPass Straight 8 Fan Vote World XV.

RugbyPass Straight 8 Fan Vote World XV

1. N/A

2. Malcolm Marx (South Africa/NTT Communications Shining Arcs)

3. N/A

4. Maro Itoje (England/Saracens)

5. Eben Etzebeth (South Africa/Toulon)

6. Pieter-Steph du Toit (South Africa/Stormers)

7. Ardie Savea (New Zealand/Hurricanes)

8. Duane Vermeulen (South Africa/Kubota Spears)

9. N/A

10. N/A

11. Semi Radradra (Fiji/Bordeaux)

12. Owen Farrell (England/Saracens)

13. Manu Tuilagi (England/Leicester Tigers)

14. Cheslin Kolbe (South Africa/Toulouse)

15. Stuart Hogg (Scotland/Exeter Chiefs)