All Blacks lock in the final piece of their halfback puzzle for 2023

By Online Editors
(Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

All Blacks and Chiefs halfback Brad Weber has recommitted to New Zealand Rugby (NZR) and his Super Rugby team, putting pen to paper through to the end of 2023.

30-year-old Weber has become a key member of the Chiefs since making his Super debut in 2014 and now sits on 98 appearances for the team. He made his All Blacks Test debut in 2015 and has played 10 Tests to date.

“I’m really pleased to have signed with NZR and the Chiefs till 2023. My season with the Chiefs this past year was one of the most enjoyable I have had,” Weber said.

Are Aaron Smith and Dan Carter the All Blacks’ greatest ever halves?

“I love the plan that the Chiefs have in place for the next two years, something that is very exciting for the players and our fans alike, and which is something I definitely want to be a part of. The potential to play 100 games for the Chiefs next year is a massive goal of mine that I would love to achieve.

“As always, I love representing the All Blacks. I do not take for granted whenever I am selected and am looking forward to growing my role within the team whilst representing my family on the world stage,” he added.

With fellow All Blacks halfbacks Aaron Smith and TJ Perenara also locked in until 2023, NZR have secured the signatures of the trio that were on deck at the 2019 tournament in Japan and are shorts odd to make the next tournament in France.

Although Weber hasn’t always found consistent game time with the New Zealand national side, he’s been a hugely important piece of the Chiefs puzzle over the last five years.

“Brad is a key leader within our squad and had a standout season this year as a Chiefs co-captain,” said Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan.”He is an incredibly talented and experienced halfback, leading from the front with his consistent performances, effective attack and reliable support play.

“He has been exceptional both on and off the field for us and we look forward to hopefully adding him to our prolific list of club centurions next year.”

– with New Zealand Rugby

