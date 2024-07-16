Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
34 - 31
FT
21 - 75
FT
7 - 42
FT
24 - 17
FT
36 - 28
FT
23 - 25
FT
37 - 17
FT
24 - 25
FT
33 - 25
FT
10 - 52
FT
34 - 24
FT
U20
28 - 15
FT
U20
31 - 20
FT
U20
40 - 36
FT
U20
31 - 55
FT
U20
36 - 29
FT
U20
Friday
06:00
U20
Friday
08:00
U20
Friday
08:30
U20
Friday
09:00
Friday
10:30
U20
Friday
11:00
Friday
11:00
U20
Friday
13:00
Friday
13:00
U20
Friday
22:30
International

'I spoke to Joe Schmidt after the game, he felt they got away with one'

By PA
Head coach Joe Schmidt during a Wallabies training session at Ballymore Stadium on June 25, 2024 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Wales attack coach Alex King says his side are “desperately hoping” to end their Australia tour on a high against Queensland Reds on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Wallabies condemned Wales to a ninth successive Test defeat in Melbourne on Saturday, winning 36-28 to secure a 2-0 series win.

Former England and Wasps fly-half King, appointed to Warren Gatland’s backroom team in early 2023, said the Welsh wanted to end “a monumental year” with a morale-boosting victory at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane.

Video Spacer

Rassie Erasmus explaining that it is not a B team facing Portugal

Video Spacer

Rassie Erasmus explaining that it is not a B team facing Portugal

King said: “We are desperately hoping for a good performance firstly and then obviously finishing with a good result, finish off what’s been a monumental year for all the lads.

“It started in June 2023 and it’s gone through a World Cup, Six Nations, loads of changes, and we want to end the tour on a real high.

“Two big training days to get things right and really looking forward to the challenge on Friday.”

Wales, beaten 41-13 by South Africa at Twickenham in June, lost the opening Test against Australia 25-16 in Sydney, while their last Test match win was against Georgia in a pool game at the 2023 World Cup nine months ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this year Gatland’s side finished bottom of the Six Nations for the first time in 21 years, but they responded with four tries against the Wallabies at the weekend and King insisted there were clear signs of improvement.

He said: “The results haven’t gone our way, we’re under no illusions about that, but performance-wise I thought there was a real step up on Saturday.

“I spoke to (Australia head coach) Joe Schmidt after the game, he felt they got away with one, Australia, and I think the biggest learning for us is to understand what it takes to win a Test match.

“The positive from our point of view is the huge improvement in certain areas.

“But if you look at three of their (four) tries at the weekend, they were all moments where we weren’t quite on it, if that makes sense.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They were opportunities for the Australia team and we didn’t quite nail those moments and that’s the frustrating thing.

“We created a huge amount of opportunities ourselves, but we gave away too many easy points and that’s the frustrating thing.

“So the learning for the group is that comes with experience and the only way your going to get experience is by playing.

“It’s tough at the moment, but the guys will come out of this tour far better prepared for the Autumn than before it.”

Wales’ next Test match is against Fiji in Cardiff in November before further Autumn Tests against Australia and world champions South Africa.

Related

How Wales could be humbled again without even playing

Wales are probably sick of the sight of Australia by now following their 2-0 series defeat at the hands of the Wallabies, but things could get even worse for them in Sydney this weekend.

Read Now

Watch the World Rugby U20s Championship live and for free on RugbyPass TV. Register here now
*Unavailable in Africa, NZ, Fiji, Samoa, Papua NG and Tonga

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Everyone is saying the same thing about the Doris-Kolbe incident

2

The bite don't match the bark

3

Ireland coach Andy Farrell: 'I’m jealous of that'

4

The Andy Farrell, Rassie Erasmus verdict on Ireland drop goal winner

5

All Blacks vs England takeaways: Richie Who? Time for Cortez

6

Caelan Doris and three other South Africa vs Ireland talking points

7

'I was stopped in the street': Steve Borthwick claps back at boastful New Zealand public

8

Five Scotland players flown home from Americas tour

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Daugunu salvo shows why Wallabies work-rate is everything to Schmidt

The first of Filipo Daugunu's stunning double against Wales underlines the coach's early impact on Australia.

FEATURE

How can fraying Wallabies maul handle Springbok brawn?

Joe Schmidt's defence of the driving lineout must take a quantum leap forward before the Rugby Championship.

FEATURE

'The All Blacks won the series, but not in the way they wanted'

England exposed numerous frailties in New Zealand ranks and highlighted the need for a few selection changes.

Comments on RugbyPass

B
Bull Shark 1 hours ago
'Champions get up when they can't': Matt Williams weighs in on Ireland's win over Boks

How is a drawn series historic?

18 Go to comments
L
Lucio 1 hours ago
Springboks change 14 for Portugal with 7 debutants

Seven uncapped, no respect…

8 Go to comments
W
Wyn 1 hours ago
The bite don't match the bark

This must be the most insane thing I have ever read. The ignorance about South African rugby is amazing. Ben I don't know if you are a rugby journalist but reading this I have my doubts. Just on your first point about schoolboy rugby. You mentioned the last two world schools tournaments but don't mention the first two. You know the two where five New Zealand schools played against South African schools. The New Zealand schools only managed one draw and nine losses. Some of the losses were big, 93-5, 73-26, 54-0, 62-7 and so on. Even a 59-25 loss against a SA school who only has 350 boys. Ouch! I can go on, but you are the socalled journalist and I am not going to do your job for you.

156 Go to comments
D
Donald 2 hours ago
How Maro Itoje terrorised the All Blacks lineout

The fundamental question to ask is about the article’s veracity. Is it misleading? A deflection? England lost the match, series. Is a more telling reality that NZ ‘terrorised’ England’s scrum? Hence, significantly contributing to the latter’s loss? Aided, abetted by Itoje’s penalised indiscretions?

223 Go to comments
C
Courtney 2 hours ago
Full WXV 2024 match schedule unveiled by World Rugby

Canada v France is the tie of the opening round in WXV1 I’d say

1 Go to comments
A
Adrian 2 hours ago
How can fraying Wallabies maul handle Springbok brawn?

Tonights SMH tipping Donnalson to start, and minutes for Ikitau, McDermott and Wilson. Lynagh still injured. Perhaps this also means White starting as you mention Nick,…to look after Donno?

39 Go to comments
M
Mitch 2 hours ago
How can fraying Wallabies maul handle Springbok brawn?

If I recall correctly, all 3 of South Africa’s tries against the Wallabies in 2021 on the Gold Coast came from mauls. A repeat scenario could be on the cards unless things improve this weekend against Georgia in a match situation and in the training sessions in the build up to the match at Lang Pak in early August. Skelton coming back is a must. I’m no expert on mauls (I used to play on the wing but I did play 20 minutes in the 2nd row one day and won a turnover for my team from a maul) but some of the body heights don’t look great from some of the Wallabies in those clips against Wales.

39 Go to comments
A
Adrian 3 hours ago
How can fraying Wallabies maul handle Springbok brawn?

Thanks Nick Yes, Skeleton please. I think another big body as well, though I’d have Frost and LSL covering lock if we didn't bring back an Arnold or Rodda. Williams hard to drop though, because he really does get stuck in…though seemingly not in the defensive maul. I’d bring back Sio too because I really do think that Slipper has reached that point. BPA or Latu too, with appropriate off field mentors for both! I get where you are going with Tate, as bigger pigs will deliver front foot ball. I’d keep Gordon though because he too is good with front foot ball….not that he sees it much. He's better than I thought he'd be, and I had him in my 23 anyway. Lolesio too? I guess he must be on his last chance. Just not threatening for mine. Based on early 24 SR form, Lynagh is a sweet and accurate goal kicker, and looks like a game manager. Kerevi better than Pastrami when in form, but other backs ok for mine, especially if Giteau limits Joe to 3 imports. No Ikitau? I think Flook's been good, but Ikitau good too. Still, your team would be competitive v the top 5 or 6 teams, whereas the current one wouldn't be.

39 Go to comments
C
Charles 3 hours ago
The bite don't match the bark

Hey Ben. Online comments and posts never reflect the true nature of anyone. Why don’t you get on a plane to come and spend 2 weeks in South Africa and experience what the people and country are really like. If you then choose to continue your online vitriol against South Africa and their fans in general, so be it, but I suspect you may have a totally different take on things after that.

156 Go to comments
D
David 3 hours ago
'One of the poorest All Blacks performances I've seen in a long time'

Bit different from sitting in Christchurch being adored. This is the Big Boys with plenty of cheapshots that accompany the terrain. If Foster's ABs had played like that there would be have been a meltdown, again.

20 Go to comments
M
Michael 3 hours ago
'The All Blacks won the series, but not in the way they wanted'

Razor has some issues - I am sorry for Cane, but using him (just to give him 100 caps) is a joke, it would be a retrograde step. He wont be around for RWC27, and we have plenty of 7s who would need more epxerience - far better to blood Peter Lakai with the 5 caps - he’s the future, Cane is very much the past. Will Jordan - he’s definitely a phenomena. But is he really so good at fullback that he can walk straight in. He doesnt have a great boot, and he’s not so secure under the high ball, nor is he a devastatingly solid tackler. What he is, has the knack to score tries, so needs to be accomodated somewhare in the team I feel for Finau - two games and in neitehr can you really say you noticed him in either attack or defence. Clearly deserves another chance probably against Pumas but for now Blackadder and Jacobson should have a crack for two games. Sadly, Ioane continues to be a distribution killer - the ball never gets to the wings, and on the rare occasions he does pass the ball rarely are they in the breadbasket - having Barrett and Ioane together is a mistake - niether are great distributors of the ball so really undermines our attack. While I know Ardie likes no 8 I would play him at 7 and bring in Sititi to give us some grunt go forward ball. While EdG is solid in the scrum around the paddock he adds little because he goes into contact to high up, so really doesn’t deliver really good post contact meters - see Ardie vs England or Iose for Hurricanes

51 Go to comments
T
Thomas 3 hours ago
The bite don't match the bark

Knew the author by the headline alone. Yawn. Next.

156 Go to comments
T
Tristan 3 hours ago
'One of the poorest All Blacks performances I've seen in a long time'

I love how first he is a neutral then uses “we”. I'd that is the worst ever ABs performance but still won, personally I will take it ( while still expecting improvements moving forwards of course). To play badly and yet walk away with a “W” is actually encouraging

20 Go to comments
c
carlos 3 hours ago
How can fraying Wallabies maul handle Springbok brawn?

Yes, I rode Ventoux and Alpe D’Huez, the former is much harder, the latter is more famous. Very doable with training and patience. Climbing is about patience. You need to stay within your comfort heart rate (assuming you are fit). And also like pain. I also went up a chairlift in Jackson Hole with Bob Roll, we had a very funny chat as I was teasing him that he tried to pick up my missus when he was filming a commercial just around the corner from home. His response was very witty. He said that maybe SHE was trying to pick him up! Of course we laugh. I have to say that mauls are like a black hole to me. This note was a terrific start up on defense. I still have little idea how to make them work well.

39 Go to comments
M
Michael 4 hours ago
'One of the poorest All Blacks performances I've seen in a long time'

Personally, I think Bigga’s criticism of the ABs is fair. I wouldnt say the weakest aB team, but clearly there are a lot of work ons - but let’s face it after 4 years of Fozzie, the transformation will require patience. The team has to de-learn and rebuild. I can understand Razor giving some of the poor performers the benefit of the doubt, but he cant fall into the trap of playing players who are NOT “in form” e.g., Reiko Ioane and Codie Taylor

20 Go to comments
d
darren 4 hours ago
Former All Blacks hooker Norm Hewitt dies aged 55

God bless the poor lad. This is a horrible disease. Rest in peace young man.

1 Go to comments
m
mitch 4 hours ago
How can fraying Wallabies maul handle Springbok brawn?

I like the team. I’d personally have Wilson on the bench instead of Cale. Cale isn't physical enough at this stage to take on the Boks. Wilson brings a hard running forward but also upskills the forwards and can run lines. The first try on the weekend Cale and Valentini were seagulling, you’d never get Wilson not reading the play and not putting in the effort to support like McReight did.

39 Go to comments
m
mitch 4 hours ago
How can fraying Wallabies maul handle Springbok brawn?

The physicality of the Ireland and South Africa game was on another level compared to the Wallabies. At times the Wallabies forwards were static and playing off 9 the Welsh got plenty of pay. There's a hell of a lot more to fix than the lineout for sure. Skelton is a must for the lineout, scrum and breakdown, he also plays in a physical league so will bring much needed experience as well. I do feel the Schmidt honeymoon will be smashed if they don't bring in some cavalry. Also the Ireland fullback was fantastic taking kicks, that's somewhere else I feel the Wallabies will really struggle. Wright needs be taking them and being prepared to getting smashed when he does. Playing off Gordon with him hitting the static middle forward in the pod is going to make it so easy for the Boks as well. Just feels like the Wallabies will be beaten up unless they come up with something a lot better than the last two games.

39 Go to comments
T
Tom 4 hours ago
How can fraying Wallabies maul handle Springbok brawn?

Nick, I always love reading your articles, thank you. I’m really surprised you preferred Tate over Jake at 9? I thought he’s been excellent against Wales. Unless you think there’s your going to be more space around the ruck with bigger bodies for Tate to exploit? Also have you seen/heard enough from Kerevi this year to justify him getting back in? He’s obviously our best 12 fully fit, but lacked punch coming back from his injury

39 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 5 hours ago
How can fraying Wallabies maul handle Springbok brawn?

Boks are a huge ask for the WB’s at this stage. If they don’t bring Skelton over from Europe, it all gets a lot harder. Very interesting team there, Nick. No one recently is talking about Kerevi, but he is in the Danty/Aki mould. I have not seen him play recently, but would also back him over Paisami. Hard on Paisami though, he is playing well.

39 Go to comments
TRENDING
TRENDING Springboks call up 5 players as star leaves camp for 'personal reasons' Springboks call up 5 players as toll of Ireland series hits home
Search