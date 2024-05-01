Alex Codling breaks silence, outlines his future after Newcastle

Former Newcastle boss Alex Codling has broken his silence following his January exit from the Falcons, reflecting on his seven months at the Gallagher Premiership club and outlining where he hopes his future in the game will be.

The 50-year-old ex-England second row had jumped at the opportunity to succeed Dave Walder, agreeing to become head coach at Kingston Park ahead of the 2023/24 season rather than stay on as forwards coach at Oyonnax following their promotion to the Top 14.

Neither club has enjoyed the best of results this term. Newcastle, who now have Steve Diamond at the helm, are winless at the bottom of the Premiership after 16 consecutive defeats but their top-flight status isn’t under threat as Ealing, the Championship title favourites, are ineligible to contest a relegation/promotion play-off.

Oyonnax, however, are very much in fear of the drop as they are currently bottom of the French top-flight in the automatic relegation spot, nine points behind the next-best Montpellier.

In the meantime, Codling has taken to LinkedIn to provide a career outlook nearly four months after his Newcastle departure. “It was a job that was too big to turn down and it is a shame that things didn’t work out,” he began.

“Throughout my 30 years in the senior game, I have always loved the intricacies and the strategies required to succeed. Against the odds suited me fine, I was never the most athletically gifted and I had to deal with significant health issues to play but I loved that adversity.

“To become a lineout expert as a player, or as Keith Wood used to call me, a ‘lineout naws’, was my Everest. It was where I knew I could excel. After playing, this work translated into coaching and my obsession became a trade that I truly loved.

“After finishing as head coach of Newcastle Falcons, I am ready to go back to that first love, lineouts, and to help a new team benefit from this obsession.”