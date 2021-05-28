After exiting Leicester, Wallace drops heavy hint about notorious Tigers training

12:41pm, 28 May 2021

Luke Wallace has described the different approach to training at Harlequins after resigning this week from Leicester Tigers.

After coming through the Quins Academy, the flanker left the Stoop two years ago after Paul Gustard’s first season in charge, spending a season with Greene King IPA Championship outfit Coventry and another season with the Tigers before ending his time at Welford Road early this week.

The London club shared an interview with the 30-year-old after he returned to training, where he said he has “done a lot of contact this year,” alluding to the long-held reputation the Tigers have for contact-heavy training sessions.

With Quins more or less secure in the top four in the Gallagher Premiership with three rounds remaining, Wallace is also hoping to add more silverware to his collection, after being part of the squad that won the Premiership in 2012.

“Really good training session today, great to be back with the boys and meet the new guys as well,” Wallace said.

“It’s a bit strange in a way because some things haven’t changed at all and other stuff has changed loads. But really excited to be back.

“I’ve done a lot of contact this year, I’d say. Training is definitely slightly different down here to how it is up there. But feeling good and really looking forward to getting stuck in.

“Over the last few months Quins have been attacking really well and I’m definitely excited to get back to that. But a lot of the game plan is similar to be honest with you, I think we don’t look like it but Quins kick a hell of a lot so it’s not all different.

“I’d love to play and get involved, especially towards the end of this year, pushing into the semi-final and hopefully the final, it would be great to win the trophy again.”