12:24am, 09 January 2021

Lee Blackett hailed Wasps’ clinical finishing after they beat Bath 52-44 in an 11-try Gallagher Premiership spectacular at the Recreation Ground.

ADVERTISEMENT

Less than a week after demolishing Premiership champions Exeter, Wasps recorded a fifth successive victory in all competitions.

“We were clinical finishing off tries when we get down there,” Wasps head coach Blackett said.

Goodbye 2020 | RugbyPass highlights

“It was very efficient by us, and I thought that was the deciding factor in the end.

“I am absolutely delighted with the result. In terms of the performance, I thought we were a bit off.

“People were probably expecting a 10-8 scoreline on a cold January night here, and it was probably two very tired teams coming off big games last weekend.

“From a performance viewpoint, there were plenty of things that were off in our game, but having said that, you can’t not be happy with scoring 52 points at the Rec.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Wing Paolo Odogwu and hooker Tom Cruse each claimed two touchdowns for Wasps, while flanker Brad Shields and wing Josh Bassett also crossed, and there was a penalty try, while full-back Lima Sopoaga kicked 15 points.

Strong-running Odogwu especially caught the eye, and Blackett added: “Paolo’s big strength has always been his X-factor on the ball, and what he brings.

“But probably his biggest weakness as a winger was probably the lack of involvements in the game. We know if we can get high involvements from him that he will have a big influence on the game.”

Bizarre scenes played out in France's second-tier Pro D2 on Friday when a player was red carded for celebrating his side's win by lifting the referee into the air.https://t.co/jQCdIgwlYW — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) January 9, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

Bath fly-half Rhys Priestland easily outscored Sopoaga, amassing 26 points that included an early try, with flanker Sam Underhill, centre Cameron Redpath and lock Elliott Stooke also breaching Wasps’ defence, and scrum-half Ben Spencer kicked a late penalty.

But despite twice leading by 13 points and holding a half-time advantage, Bath ultimately conceded a half-century of points at home in front of England head coach Eddie Jones.

Bath rugby director Stuart Hooper said: “There were individual errors, but we play a team sport, so we all wear it.

“It was a mixture of things. They constructed a couple of tries, and their conversion rate was bang-on when they got in the final third.

“Some of it was sloppy from us, and we have got to do better. There is nowhere to hide from that.

“We are massively disappointed and hurt with the result and conceding that many points at home.

“I am definitely frustrated with how sloppy we were on occasions. Against a team like Wasps, that’s a dangerous way to be.”