Sale Sharks star scrumhalf Faf de Klerk and Argentinian Matias Moroni have been re-introduced with each other after the South African took exception to a cover tackle.

The pair of internationals usually met when the Springboks play the Pumas in The Rugby Championship, but found one another in the latest round of the Gallagher Premiership as Leicester hosted Sale.

After picking up a loose ball, Faf de Klerk was lassoed around the ankles by Moroni where the pair slid into touch. After the tackle, Moroni bounced to his feet and tried to step over De Klerk, which he took exception to.

Moroni was already tripping over as an enraged Faf chased the Leicester Tigers new centre and forced him into the advertising hoardings.

The Springbok then grabbed Moroni before the pair had to be separated by teammates. Fans were confused at De Klerk’s reaction, however the scrumhalf claimed he was pushed in the back to the sideline ref after the tussle.

The early tussle seemed to galvanise the visitors, who scrapped back from an 8-0 deficit to lead at half time after Sam James grabbed a long-range intercept try against the run of the play.

The Sharks were able to run away 25-15 winners after an AJ MacGinty cross-kick found Marland Yarde to extend the lead to 22-8 with 25 minutes remaining.

The win under new coach Alex Sanderson lifted Sale into second on the Premiership ladder, but did not want his side getting carried away.

“Winning generally comes as an outcome of getting all the other bits right,” he said.

“If we got some transference from how we trained, and what we talked about, even just glimpses of it and give us things to build upon and anchor all the hard work we’ve done, I’d have been happy.

“So to get the win on top of that is a bonus, and a good one. But let’s not get carried away, it’s just the start, it’s just a good start.”