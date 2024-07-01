Scottish Rugby admit '35 jobs potentially at risk'

Scottish Rugby have revealed that 35 jobs are at risk at the union as they undergo a financial ‘reset’ due to losses sustained in recent seasons.

The news comes six months after Mark Dodson resigned as CEO of the union.

The latest year-end forecast indicates Scottish Rugby recording a loss of around £10.6m for the financial year 2023/24 subject to external audit. The union will end its financial year with cash reserves of £16m and will receive a further £7.4m in July from previous private equity investment in Six Nations.

Future recruitment is paused except for CEO and performance director roles with around 35 roles potentially at risk of redundancy.

The union say the financial reset provides a pathway to profitability in the 2026/27 financial year following significant losses in the last two accounting periods. The reset aims for a breakeven position in 2025/26 and a return to profit in the following year.

The union say significant work has been undertaken on the cost profile of the business resulting in actions designed to reshape the organization and lay foundations for future growth and that the mid-term outlook is positive following action taken to increase revenues while managing costs.

Scottish Rugby Limited Chair John McGuigan said: “It has been an incredibly difficult decision to propose that a number of our people might have to leave the business. I’d like to acknowledge and thank everyone for their contribution to Scottish Rugby to date and reassure those whose roles may be affected that we will manage this process with care and compassion.”

SRU Chair Professor Lorne Crerar CBE said: “It is clear that the journey of the operations of Scottish Rugby, as manifested by the £10.5M loss, disclosed in our 2022/23 Annual Accounts, had to fundamentally change course.

“The proposed loss of colleagues in this evolving process is deeply upsetting for all involved…”

President Colin Rigby said: “In common with others, Scottish Rugby has faced significant financial challenges in recent times. In light of this situation, the Scottish Rugby Limited Board has made the difficult decision to reset our financial approach, fully supported and endorsed by the SRU Board. Our primary goal is to ensure the long-term viability and growth of Scottish Rugby.

“We understand that this process may have implications for some of our colleagues and we are committed to handling this period sensitively and respectfully.”