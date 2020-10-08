3:13pm, 08 October 2020

Premiership Rugby have unveiled the results from its latest round of Covid-19 testing and none of the 19 Sale players and staff who failed a test last week, throwing the Premiership into chaos, had recovered sufficiently to pass the follow-up test on Tuesday.

That latest test this week revealed a further eight people at Sale had tested positive, bringing to 27 the number of cases at the Manchester club which resulted in the cancellation of their rescheduled Premiership match against Worcester.

The awarding of the match points to the Warriors resulted in Bath qualifying for this Saturday’s semi-finals and left Sale to rue what might have been following a chaotic episode in the chequered history of the league in England.

With six clubs potentially having a match left to play this weekend at the time of testing, 441 players and staff across the Premiership were tested on Tuesday and the league have now reported that 31 people from three different clubs tested positive for Covid-19.

A statement released on Thursday night regarding the week 14 round of testing read: “Premiership Rugby can today confirm that on Tuesday, October 6, 441 players and club staff from Premiership clubs were tested as part of the Covid-19 screening programme.

“Of those who were tested 31 people – from three different clubs – tested positive. Twenty-six of those who tested positive were players and five members of staff. Included within the 441 tests were 19 retests for those players and staff members who tested positive last week at Sale Sharks. All of those 19 tests were positive.

“Those who tested positive and their close contacts are isolated and assessed in line with the PHE-agreed guidelines. The positive cases do not affect the staging of this weekend’s Gallagher Premiership Rugby semi-finals and both of those go ahead.”

PREMIERSHIP COVID-19 TESTING RESULTS

Week One (6 July) – 804 players and club staff were tested. Of these, ten people tested positive. Of those ten, six were players and four were members of staff

Week Two (13 July) – 856 players and club staff were tested. Of these, nine people tested positive. Of those nine, seven were players and two were members of staff.

Week Three (20 July) – 896 players and club staff were tested. Of these, two players tested positive.

Week Four (27 July) – 846 players and club staff were tested. Of these, five people tested positive. Of those five, four were players and one was a member of staff.

Week Five (3 August) – 917 players and club staff were tested. Of these, two people tested positive. Of those two, one was a player and one was a member of staff.

Week Six 1 (10 August) – 989 players and club staff were tested. Of those four people tested positive. Of those four, one was a player and three were members of staff.

Week Six 2 (12 August) – 956 players and club staff were tested. Of those seven people tested positive. Of those seven, five are players and two are members of staff.

Week Seven(19 August) – 1,043 players and club staff were tested. Of those one player tested positive.

Week Eight 1 (24 August) – 1,042 players and club staff were tested. Of those one player tested positive.

Week Eight 2 (27 August) – 1,025 players and club staff were tested. There were no positive tests.

Week Nine (2 September) – 1,077 players and club staff were tested. Of those one player tested positive.

Week Ten 1 (7 September) – 1,032 players and club staff were tested. Of those two players and five members of staff tested positive.

Week Ten 2 (10 September) – 1,031 players and club staff were tested. Of those six players and six members of staff tested positive.

Week 11 (16 September) – 990 players and club staff were tested. Of those two players tested positive.

Week 12 (22 September) – 1,056 players and club staff were tested. Of those, four players and one member of staff tested positive.

Week 13 (1 October ) – 972 players and club staff were tested. Of those, 18 players and three members of staff tested positive.

Week 14 (6 October) – 441 players and club staff were tested. Of those, 26 players and five members of staff tested positive. Included within the 441 tests were 19 retests for those players and staff members who tested positive last week at Sale Sharks. All of those 19 tests were positive.

