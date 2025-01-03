27 uncapped players in England U20s squad of 32, new coach added

Mark Mapletoft has named an England U20s squad of 32 containing five capped players and a new attack coach for this weekend’s training camp ahead of their double title defence which begins on January 30 versus Ireland in Cork.

The defending age-grade Six Nations and World Rugby Championship holders have retained the still-underage Josh Bellamy, Jack Bracken, Ben Coen, Kane James and George Timmins while also appointing Dave Walder, the ex-Newcastle boss, as an assistant.

A statement read: “A 32-player England U20 men’s squad has been named for this weekend’s camp hosted at Warwick University. Head coach Mark Mapletoft and assistant coach Andy Titterrell’s team convene in the Midlands in preparation for the upcoming friendly against Cambridge RUFC and the 2025 U20 Six Nations campaign.

“Josh Bellamy (Harlequins), Jack Bracken (Saracens), Exeter Chiefs’ Ben Coen and Kane James and George Timmins (Bath Rugby) are the five previously-capped U20 players involved. With a largely uncapped cohort, 22 of the 32 named players have previously achieved U18 men’s caps under Jonathan Pendlebury and Will Parkin.

“The Rugby Football Union are pleased to confirm that Dave Walder will join the England U20 men’s coaching staff as attack coach ahead of the Six Nations campaign. The former England senior men’s international and Newcastle Falcons head coach was most recently involved with Bristol Bears as a senior attack and skills coach.”

Mapletoft said: “This weekend marks our first non-regional meeting of the U20 Men’s season and the energy amongst the boys has been very pleasing. With a healthy portion of our EPS in first-team action for their respective clubs, this camp offers a platform for even more players to express their talents in an U20 jersey for the first time.

“As well as implementing our core pathway principles, we are also tasking the squad with demonstrating ownership both on and off the field and how that relates into our brotherhood in the U20 men’s team.

“Alongside these new players, we are also privileged to welcome in Dave Walder to coordinate our attack in the upcoming Six Nations and James Mealing to lead on our strength and conditioning programme for the team. Both are leaders in their respective fields and are very welcome additions to our brotherhood.”

England U20 men’s squad (Warwick University camp)

Forwards (17):

Aiden Ainsworth-Cave (Northampton Saints, uncapped)

Tom Burrow (Sale Sharks, uncapped)

Jos Gilmore (Sale Sharks, uncapped)

Louie Gulley (Exeter Chiefs, uncapped)

Reggie Hammick (Saracens, uncapped)

Kane James (Exeter Chiefs, 9 caps)

Seb Kelly (Sale Sharks, uncapped)

Alfie Longstaff (Sale Sharks, uncapped)

Tubuna Maka (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)

Ralph McEachran (Sale Sharks, uncapped)

Tye Raymont (Sale Sharks, uncapped)

Oli Scola (Northampton Saints, uncapped)

Jimmy Staples (Harlequins, uncapped)

Ollie Streeter (Harlequins, uncapped)

Ethan Surrey (Bristol Bears, uncapped)

George Timmins (Bath Rugby, 2 caps)

Sam Williams (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)

Backs (15):

Nic Allison (Exeter Chiefs, uncapped)

Josh Bellamy (Harlequins, 10 caps)

Jack Bracken (Saracens, 5 caps)

Ben Coen (Exeter Chiefs, 5 caps)

Ollie Davies (Sale Sharks, uncapped)

Charlie Griffin (Bath Rugby, uncapped)

Dom Hanson (Sale Sharks, uncapped)

Jack Kinder (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)

Nick Lilley (Exeter Chiefs, uncapped)

Frank McMillan (Harlequins, uncapped)

George Pearson (Leicester Tigers, uncapped)

Campbell Ridl (Exeter Chiefs, uncapped)

Jez Tuima (Provence, uncapped)

Jonny Weimann (Northampton Saints, uncapped)

Toby Wilson (Sale Sharks, uncapped)

