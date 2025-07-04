Tomas Albornoz: ‘There's always something special about Argentina playing England’

Argentina fly-half Tomas Albornoz has a warning for England’s tourists ahead of their two Tests against Los Pumas in La Plata and San Juan. “It will be different from Twickenham, very different,” he tells RugbyPass.

Ominous words from a player who has established himself as Felipe Contepomi’s first-choice No.10, albeit one who won’t feature in the Tests on the next two Saturdays, nor a week later against Uruguay.

Contepomi has selected a blend of established players with those who have made their mark in Super Rugby Americas and ProD2. It is a 34-man squad with 13 uncapped players.

As such his two number 10s are Santiago Carreras, with 53 caps, and Nicolas Roger, who is hoping to win his first.

Albornoz led the Pumas to a record win over Australia last year to establish himself at No.10 (Photo Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images)

“Just as we did last year, we will have development players within the squad, something we believe is extremely important to get to know them better and give them experience for the future,” Contepomi said.

“On the other hand, we are very committed to physical and mental health and believe rest is key, which is why several players will not be with us in this squad.”

Albornoz will still be keeping a close watch. He’s been allowed the chance to recover from nearly 12 months with little rest, for his Italian club Benetton and Los Pumas, to be ready for The Rugby Championship that starts in August.

There is something of the silent assassin about Albornoz, the latest left-footed number 10 that Argentines have taken to their hearts.

It has been a significant 12 months for the 27-year-old since their corresponding July fixtures last year, against France and Uruguay, their neighbours across the River Plate.

By the end of the Rugby Championship, the Tucuman native had fought off Carreras to establish himself as first-choice fly-half, having led Los Pumas to a record 67-27 win over Australia in Santa Fe and a famous one-point victory over South Africa in Santiago del Estero.

That came after a campaign when he usurped Jacob Umaga to become Benetton’s pivot in the URC and European competition, having previously shuttled around at full-back and wing.

There will be passion in the stands and on the field at the Jorge Luis Hirschi Stadium in La Plata on Saturday (Photo Juan Mabromata/AFP via Getty Images)

There is something of the silent assassin about Albornoz, the latest left-footed number 10 that Argentines have taken to their hearts. He is also the type of character who phones journalists to apologise when he’s missed their call and continues to do so even when the subsequent interview has finished.

That said, it’s doubtful he would be so polite against the team that denied them third place at the last World Cup. The same goes for Los Pumas’ fans, who will create a raucous atmosphere before, during and after the Tests.

England remain a side that has a unique place in Argentina hearts.

It is great for them to play in stadiums where the fans are so different and make so much noise. It’s a bit different from what you have in Europe.

“There is always something special about playing them, for the history and everything else,” Albornoz said. “Playing them at home is special for us because we don’t have a lot of matches at home and we want to do really well.

“They won’t have the Lions players, but they have lots of experience and it will be a strong squad and two big challenges for us.

“For sure, it will be different from Twickenham (Allianz Stadium), very different. The fans are really passionate and you really feel them when you play in Argentina. We are used to it, but it is great for them to play in stadiums where the fans are so different and make so much noise. It’s a bit different from what you have in Europe.”

England also faced Argentina at the Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario on their last tour in 2017, when the tourists won 38-34 (Photo Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

If England are in any doubt what sort of challenge awaits, then they just need to rewatch Argentina’s 28-24 win over the British and Irish Lions in Dublin.

Even though their Top 14 stars were missing – including Toulouse back Juan Cruz Mallía and Bordeaux-Begles lock Guido Petti – their work at the breakdown and ability to cut loose went a long way to securing a famous victory.

The Lions was one of the best performances this team has ever played, and some of the players had the best performances I’ve seen.

Albornoz was at the heart of that performance, and a throwback to Nicolas Sanchez’s calm ability to control proceedings.

His try before half-time was one for the highlights reels and meant Argentina led 21-10. Santiago Cordero’s try and Albornoz’s conversion were all the points Los Pumas scored after half-time, but they were all they needed.

“It was a fantastic match and a great experience to be a part of,” Albornoz added. “It was a very special occasion for us and thankfully we did enough to win.

Albornoz scored 18 points against the Lions, including finishing off a stunning breakaway try (Photo Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

“We played really well and everyone worked so hard. We’re really delighted with what we did. It is one of the best performances this team has ever played, and some of the players had the best performances I’ve seen.

“At the end of the first half it would have been so easy to kick the ball off and go into the dressing room, but we wanted to have a crack right until the end.

“That try right at the end of the first half was crucial to our win. I’m so happy I scored it, but I have to thank everyone for the work they did to put me in that position.”