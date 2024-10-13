How Aphelele Fassi found the freedom to fly

Last month’s Rugby Championship trophy lift at the Mbombela Stadium was preceded by a light-hearted scene on the sidelines, as comeback kid Aphelele Fassi marked the Springboks’ success with an impromptu dance.

Who could have predicted that the sullen individual who was dropped in 2022 would go on to become one of the Boks’ best performers across the 2024 season, or that he would dance a merry-jig after scoring two tries against Argentina in the Rugby Championship decider?

Word from the Bok camp is that Fassi has transformed his mindset, immersing himself in defence and kicking strategies in his drive to become a complete full-back, while continuing his rugby education under attack coach Tony Brown and veteran Willie le Roux.

Much like the Boks themselves, Fassi has changed the narrative. Coaches who lamented a wasted opportunity back in 2022 now believe that the 26-year-old has what it takes to play more than 50 Tests.

“Physically and mentally, I’m in a terrific space,” Fassi smiles. “It’s taken a lot of work to get to this point, and for that, I have to thank my family, coaches and team-mates for supporting and pushing me throughout the journey.

“I’m enjoying the chance to play for this Bok side at the moment. I feel like I understand my role a lot better now than I did when I was previously involved. Aphelele Fassi brings pace and flair to the Springboks back three (Photo by James Worsfold/Getty Images)

“The team is playing a bit differently than before, which is exciting. There’s still the traditional way, which makes use of all the physical strengths, but there is also a push to try something different when the opportunity is there.”

Fassi made his Test debut on the wing against Georgia in 2021, and scored a try with his first touch. It wasn’t enough to earn him a place in the team for the three-Test series against the British & Irish Lions, and he only featured once more that season before returning to the Sharks.

Injuries hampered his progress over the next couple of years, but he fought his way back into contention for the series against Wales in 2022. After producing a disappointing performance in his one and only appearance in Bloemfontein, he was cast aside, into the wilderness.

At the start of the 2023-24 club season, Fassi and Sharks defence coach Joey Mongalo sat down for a tough yet necessary conversation. Mongalo told Fassi that his career was at a crossroads.

Fassi had a choice: he could continue on his present path and become a Sharks legend – without adding to his Test tally – or he could address his defensive deficiencies and go on to play 50 to 100 games for the Boks.

Following the Sharks’ Challenge Cup victory, Fassi was recalled to the Bok squad and backed to start against Wales at Twickenham. Coach Rassie Erasmus was so impressed by Fassi’s progress that he gave the player the No 15 jersey for the first time.

Fassi repaid Erasmus’ faith by starring in the big wins against Wales and Portugal, and went on to start four out of six games in the Rugby Championship.

“We are all waiting for Aphelele to do it now,” Erasmus said in the lead-up to the first Test against the All Blacks in Johannesburg.

“That’s what we’ve told him the whole of last week, ‘do it now, it’s on you. Go and show the people what you can do and why you’re here’.

“There’s first the real hard graft in a game, before you get to do the beautiful things. So he’s needed to get his technique under the high ball right, not lifting that leg [which led to yellow card in the Test against Wales]. Understanding the wings, organising, he’s getting the ropes with that. On the COUNTER 🔥 Aphelele Fassi’s try gives the Springboks an early lead 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/wmTAn6QCUY — Sky Sports Rugby Union (@SkySportsRugby) August 17, 2024 Now I think it’s his time to shine. It’s not easy to shine against New Zealand. But that certainly where you know, ‘am I ready yet or not?’.”

Fassi took Erasmus’ challenge to heart. Within the first few minutes, he made a couple of key defensive interventions, and the Boks eventually beat the All Blacks 31-27.

“That’s how you learn what a guy is made of,” Erasmus said afterwards. “I think Fassi was fantastic.” Le Roux started the next game at the Cape Town Stadium, but Fassi was preferred for the last two matches of the campaign against Argentina.

After the Boks clinched the title in Mbombela, Mongalo lauded Fassi’s drive to become a more rounded player. The Boks are spoilt for choice in the outside backs. This season, Fassi and Le Roux have started at No 15, while newcomers Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Quan Horn have also had some game time in the position.

“He could always attack,” the Sharks defence coach told a local South African newspaper. “The big difference and where he grew is that he got his hands dirty and started doing the things that the spectators don’t always see.

“Over the last 18 months, he has worked very hard on his aerial game. He also worked hard on his role from the back – how the fullback closes the gate and talks to the wings behind.

“He could easily have had a set mindset, but he has a growth mindset. This is just the beginning. There are still many Tests in him.”

The Boks are spoilt for choice in the outside backs. This season, Fassi and Le Roux have started at No 15, while newcomers Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Quan Horn have also had some game time in the position. Damian Willemse, South Africa’s first-choice fullback at the 2023 World Cup, will provide a further option when he returns to the side for the three-Test tour of the United Kingdom this November. Fassi had a strong Rugby Championship, crossing the whitewash against Australia and Argentina (Photo Rodrigo Valle/Getty Images)

Erasmus has rotated his team regularly over the course of the 2024 season, using 49 players over 10 Tests. It’s possible that Fassi, Le Roux and Willemse will all receive game time at some point.

While every individual wants to start, Fassi appears genuinely excited about another opportunity to work with Brown and Le Roux.

“We have more attacking weapons in our arsenal than we did before,” he says. “You have to give credit to the coaches who laid the foundation, and to Tony for coming in and adding yet another layer.

“Every player will have something to say about how Tony has helped them over the past few months. For me, he has given me more clarity about my role, what to do when I have momentum and what to do when I don’t.

“At the back, I have the best view of what’s happening on the field, so it’s my job to communicate where the space is on attack or where the opposition is going when they have the ball. I want to make other contributions to help the team,” he adds, as the conversation moves to defence. I’m always hanging on the words of Duane Vermeulen, who gives us insights around the breakdown, or Jerry Flannery, who preps us for a specific defensive challenge.

“I’ve come a long way in the sense that I’m looking for responsibility, as the guy who marshals things from the back. I’m harnessing my strengths, and I’m a big talker, so it’s important to use that voice to get everyone into position.” Willie has been great for me, not just in terms of encouraging me to express myself with ball in hand, but also as the guy organising the team from the back. He just never stops talking to me and sharing information.

Few are better in that role than Le Roux, who has operated as South Africa’s sergeant major for most of his 97 Tests. Senior players such as Jesse Kriel and Handré Pollard often speak about Le Roux’s vision and communication as one of the keys to South Africa’s success.

“Willie has been great for me, not just in terms of encouraging me to express myself with ball in hand, but also as the guy organising the team from the back,” Fassi says. “He just never stops talking to me and sharing information. I’ve been blown away by the amount he has learned over the course of the career, and the amount he is willing to share. The bits and pieces he’s told me about certain teams and opposition has helped me to prepare, and I look back and see what a difference it’s made to my performance.”

Fassi laughs when it’s put to him that Le Roux is effectively a rival for that No 15 spot.

Erasmus has challenged that mindset since taking the coaching reins in 2018, and has encouraged players to work together towards a common goal.

Every player is assessed on what they contribute to the team, whether they are playing or not. This working arrangement has already earned the Boks two World Cups, a Lions series victory, and two Rugby Championship titles. If selected for the November tests, Aphelele Fassi will face Wales in Cardiff (Photo by Glyn KIRK/Getty Images)

“Sport is competitive, and I know what it feels like not to play,” Fassi says, referring to what transpired at the Boks in 2021 and 2022, as well as his various struggles with injury. “At the same time, I think that people get it wrong when they picture us fighting one another in training to make the team. One of the big themes is that everyone knows their role, and that role it to help the team, whether you are starting, on the bench or a squad member helping the matchday squad prepare.”

Fassi passed Erasmus’ test in the Rugby Championship, and had cause to celebrate in the aftermath.

Could we see him dancing on the sidelines of Murrayfield, Twickenham or the Principality Stadium this November, if the Boks manage to extend their winning run?

“It’s going to be a big tour on many fronts. It’s a massive thing to face Scotland, England and Wales in their own backyard. We’ve built up some momentum, but we know how different things are going to be over there. I’m truly excited about getting the chance to experience it.