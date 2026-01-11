Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
10 - 45
FT
20 - 15
FT
22 - 7
FT
18 - 13
FT
24 - 23
FT
46 - 22
FT
24 - 26
FT
45 - 36
FT
63 - 10
FT
35 - 12
FT
LIVE
54'
LIVE
57'
LIVE
57'
HSBC SVNS 3 2026
Dubai
Today
09:15
Today
09:15
Today
11:30
Today
11:30
Today
11:30
Today
14:00
Today
14:00
Today
14:00
Today
14:00
Tomorrow
07:00
Tomorrow
07:00
Tomorrow
07:00
Tomorrow
09:15
Tomorrow
09:15
Tomorrow
11:30
Tomorrow
11:30
Investec Champions Cup

What Harry Byrne said moments before kicking match winner against La Rochelle

By Ian Cameron at Aviva Stadium, Dublin
Harry Byrne, right, and Sam Prendergast of Leinster during the Investec Champions Cup match between Leinster and La Rochelle at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Harry Byrne revealed he left no room for doubt in the dying moments at the Aviva Stadium, telling Leinster captain Caelan Doris exactly what he wanted before stepping up to decide a classic against La Rochelle.

ADVERTISEMENT

The replacement’s match-winner put the cherry on top of what was a roller coaster of a game, very much in the tradition of contests between these two European heavyweights. Byrne – who returned to Leinster this season having spent a rejuvenating sojourn with Gallagher PREM outfit Bristol Bears – backed himself to take home the ‘W’.

“I just said to Caelan [Doris], ‘I want it’,” Byrne said after his late penalty sealed a 25-24 Investec Champions Cup win for Leinster.

VIDEO

Both replacement Byrne and starting fly-half Sam Prendergast wanted the kick, but it appears the former insisted despite having struck the post with his previous attempt at goal.

The pressure was considerable.

“I wanted to take it, I’d taken the one before and hit it off the post, but I’d hit it well. So, I felt I wasn’t going to miss that one.”

When the ball sailed over, the out-half admitted the moment only really landed afterwards.

“It was special, definitely special,” he said. “I guess you don’t realise until after the kick has gone over, watching it eagerly, but yeah delighted it went over.”

It was a telling moment in the context of Leinster’s selection pecking order at stand-off. Byrne is currently playing second to fiddle to the undoubtedly talented but at times cavalier Prendergast, but his current form suggests maybe that order needs a reassessment by head coach Leo Cullen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cullen was quick to credit both Byrne’s individual composure and the wider resolve shown by his side during a game that repeatedly swung away from them.

“I thought the players dug in incredibly well, didn’t they?” Cullen said.

“When we went behind, when it was 17-12 at that stage, we were hanging in there for a period.

“We probably just dug in there at different stages. We just stayed in the game, kept fighting and eventually took an opportunity.

“Fair play to Harry [Byrne], who stepped up and kicked the goal at the end. Again, I thought it was really good intent to play off some of that transition ball that we would have had, which leads to Robbie’s try and to Josh’s try. They’re two great moments.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Cullen accepted it was far from a flawless display, pointing to discipline issues and time spent down to 14, but felt the manner of the finish said plenty about his squad.

“It was far from a perfect performance. We started the game well. There’s probably a bit of discipline that gets us in a bit of trouble, two yellow cards. It’s very hard to impose your game when you’re down to 14 men at this level, because you’re up against a good team.

“Overall, to find a way at the end is probably the most pleasing bit, because we’ve had to do a little bit of that this year.

“The group are showing strong characteristics. It’s not necessarily us imposing our game, but we’re finding a way somehow, which is good.”

RugbyPass App Download

News, stats, live rugby and more! Download the new RugbyPass app on the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android) now!


Whether you’re looking for somewhere to track upcoming fixtures, a place to watch live rugby or an app that shows you all of the latest news and analysis, the RugbyPass rugby app is perfect.

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Sir Wayne Smith: NZR has jumped the gun on Razor’s All Blacks exit

29
2

URC lining up non-English club to replace axed Welsh region

2
3

What Robertson exit tells us about where NZ rugby is at - Andy Goode

30
4

Former All Blacks captain says team were in 'disarray', needed change

11
5

Ex-All Blacks weigh in on New Zealand Rugby's big Jamie Joseph question

2
6

Are Jamie Joseph's All Blacks credentials truly up to scratch?

28
7

Springboks fans are saying the same thing after Scott Robertson exit

55
8

David Kirk speaks out on Ardie Savea rumours after Robertson's exit

48

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Pedro Rubiolo: 'I know this club is going to win some trophies.'

The powerful Argentine second-row is pulling up trees with the Bristol Bears and he is hoping to propel them to silverware

1
LONG READ

Byrne at 10? Stockdale at 15? How Ireland's backline might look for Six Nations opener

Former Ireland wing Andrew Trimble assesses the big calls Andy Farrell has to make at 10, 12 and 15 against France.

3
LONG READ

Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

After 'Razor's stunning departure, should New Zealand Rugby bring Tony Brown home or hire their first foreign All Blacks coach?

482

Comments on RugbyPass

P
PMcD 10 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

I really struggled to understand why Leicester wasn’t retained at centre (opposite Lawrence) and why Love wasn’t given the wing slot vs ENG (given their gameplan and tactics).

That for me highlighted some of the muddled thinking beneath the surface with Razor.



...

480 Go to comments
P
PMcD 16 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

I think Owen Farrell is going to be a phenomenal coach one day.

Some would already argue he was the ENG attack coach during RWC 2023. I think he and Lawes kept Borthwick in a job with the rescue job they did during that tournament.



...

480 Go to comments
N
NB 18 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

👍yep

480 Go to comments
N
NB 19 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

Me too that is the obv conclusion P.

480 Go to comments
N
NB 20 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

He does have a preexisting relationship with JJ if he gets appointed and cannot draw TB back to NZ!

480 Go to comments
P
PMcD 20 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

We also saw lots of long range drop goal attempts after the under the post dead ball restarts came in but even they have stopped and teams are preferring to run back possession.

480 Go to comments
N
NB 21 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

We made an offer for him at Racing and he said he was going to come to Paris. Then Quins persuaded him not to - maybe another environment would have benefited his further progress!

480 Go to comments
P
PMcD 22 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

You rarely see a drop goal in the Premiership Toko - probably 5 or 6 in a season and a few attempts during the playoffs but they certainly come into the equation with ENG.

Scoreboard momentum has been the key comment.



...

480 Go to comments
S
SC 25 minutes ago
Sir Wayne Smith: NZR has jumped the gun on Razor’s All Blacks exit

No. As Performance Coach that is EXACTLY his job.

Mealamu is a yes man for the NZRPA.



...

29 Go to comments
S
SC 25 minutes ago
Sir Wayne Smith: NZR has jumped the gun on Razor’s All Blacks exit

Why was Wayne Smith not on the Year End Performance Review despite his position as Performance Coach.

Answer: Kirk knew directly or indirectly that Smith did NOT support firing Razor so he did not appoint him to the 3 man review panel.



...

29 Go to comments
P
PMcD 27 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

I think Hansen is the one coach that can’t stay - it’s where the worst performance was seen during Razor’s tenure.

480 Go to comments
P
PMcD 27 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

I’d ask it a different way, who is assumed to have the most test experience between Joe Schmidt, John Mitchell & Jamie Joseph?

Add in Cheika to that list and with a short term turnaround on your hands, JJ is potentially the least experienced candidate they would probably consider.



...

480 Go to comments
S
SC 29 minutes ago
Sir Wayne Smith: NZR has jumped the gun on Razor’s All Blacks exit

Lucky win? The All Blacks led the entire match.

29 Go to comments
P
PMcD 30 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

Not as Head Coach Ots but I have a feeling the overall coaching ticket will have greater diversity going forward (which was Nick’s article a couple of weeks ago).

I think they have realised SR is lagging behind some of the other leagues and how rugby is changing in Top 14, premiership, Investec etc.



...

480 Go to comments
P
PMcD 32 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

Let’s see JW - I very much doubt Kirk would have made those comments if he’s expecting an all NZ coaching ticket.

He would have said it for a reason, those words were very deliberate and for a purpose.



...

480 Go to comments
N
Nickers 33 minutes ago
Sir Wayne Smith: NZR has jumped the gun on Razor’s All Blacks exit

“also acknowledging they were still finding their feet two years into the job.” - This was the exact problem.

International rugby, especially as the head coach of the All Blacks, is no place for learning on the job. When you still haven’t found your feet half way through your contract, and arguably gone backwards (certainly the attack) then how can there be any confidence that he will finally “find his feet” or the team will improve.



...

29 Go to comments
P
PMcD 33 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

I think the mistake was his coaching team lacked experience.

They let go Fosters entire coaching team in the way they did the Razor appointment and they lost too much rugby IQ & International rugby EQ in the way they did this.



...

480 Go to comments
D
DSOL1984 33 minutes ago
Pedro Rubiolo: 'I know this club is going to win some trophies.'

One of the best second rows i have seen played for Bristol for a very long time him and Joe batley are absolutely world class.

1 Go to comments
P
PMcD 36 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

If there was a pre-agreement to appoint JJ, I think they would have done the deal with the Highlanders and announced him at the same time.

To make the comments about a global net, I think they will have a wider process.



...

480 Go to comments
P
PMcD 37 minutes ago
Robertson's departure could herald the biggest shake-up in New Zealand rugby history

The decision would have wider dimensions Ed.

The first part says do we believe Razor is making sufficient progress? Do the fans, players & Board believe they are going in the right direction to deliver success (they would have net promoter scores for the fans). Those answers would have said NO.



...

480 Go to comments
Close
ADVERTISEMENT