What All Blacks and Springboks taught Canada’s ex-Manawatu enforcer

There’s an infectious positivity about Andrew Quattrin. The Canadian hooker with 24 caps is in career-best form – an integral leader in a young and growing side.

In the New England Free Jacks’ run to the Major League Rugby title, Quattrin contributed a dozen tackles and 10 carries in a 20-11 defeat of the Seattle Seawolves in the championship match.

In the Eastern Conference final the previous week, Quattrin scored a try in the 23-17 victory over the Chicago Hounds and his performances across the season earned him a place in the 2024 All-MLR second team.

Canada hasn’t had the same success in the Pacific Nations Cup, losing to Japan (23-55) and USA (15-28), but Quattrin insists that plenty is at stake in their consolation playoff against Tonga and the campaign overall has been a valuable education.

“Rugby, like any professional sport, is a game of inches. If you’re a second late in the lineout jump, defensive read, or kick chase, you’ll be punished,” Quattrin told RugbyPass.

“The USA was a tough match because we felt like we had a good chance to win it. We matched them physically but weren’t fluid in anything else we did.

“Japan played at a tempo we weren’t used to and jumped out to a big lead. We showed later on that we could build phases and create pressure.

“Tonga will be a tough game. They’re very physical with a good set piece. They beat us twice last year but if we trust each other and continue to build on the connections we’ve made in this campaign we can finish strongly.”

Quattrin understands what it takes to compete at the highest level. He has been a regular selection in place of former captain Ray Barkwill, who, from his debut against Samoa in November 2012, played in an astonishing 56 of Canada’s 61 test matches to 2019. Quattrin attended the 2019 Rugby World Cup and has jousted with the All Blacks and world champions South Africa.



“Ray is a legend of Canadian rugby and a great mentor. Ray and the senior players took me under their wings when I first joined the squad which helped me settle and grow confidence,” Quattrin said.

“The Springboks. They’re huge, fast too; absolutely brutal. It felt like you were two or three seconds behind on everything in that game.

“Same against the All Blacks. I remember being sold a dummy as the two-line defender. I looked up and it was way too late. I got smoked. I learned how to scan the field better and was more equipped to deal with the pace of elite Test match rugby.

“New Zealand. Did you see that Ranfurly Shield game on Saturday,” Quattrin digressed.

“I was watching it here in Japan. What a game. The NPC is an awesome competition, with so much history and incredible players. I tuned in to see Joel Hintz and Kianu Kereru-Symes playing for Hawke’s Bay. They were teammates at the New England Free Jacks.”

The Free Jacks have won the last two Major League Rugby titles. Quattrin was capped for the 75th time in the league this season

“New England is one of the best cultures I’ve ever been a part of. Culture is everything and we’re building that with Canada,” Quattrin said.

“If you look at our women’s team, they’re like a tight-knit family. They’ve been amazing beating New Zealand in fifteens and winning the silver medal in Sevens at the Olympics. We can definitely learn a lot from them.

“With the Free Jacks, it’s like Mike Rogers and his coaching staff made their own puzzle with their own pieces. They selected amazing people first and then amazing rugby players.”

In 2022, while playing for Toronto, Quattrin received a Major League Rugby S. Marcus Calloway Community Impact Award for his recognition as a leader, his commitment to the community, and his impact on inspiring others. Quattrin dedicated more than 100 hours to community initiatives across Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area and inspired teammates to invest several hundred more.

Meanwhile, Rogers was so fond of Quattrin that he recruited the 27-year-old to Manawatu where he was NPC coach in 2023. Quattrin’s Manawatu debut was in a historic 33-31 victory over Auckland at Eden Park – the first time Manawatu had won at the fabled venue since 1980.

Replacement forward Julian Goerke crashed through the defence in the 80th minute to tie the game and Fijian international Isaiah Armstrong-Ravula converted from right next to the posts to put the Turbos in front for the first time in the match.

“That was the best birthday present ever, winning at the famous venue. I actually arrived the Sunday Manawatu beat Northland 31-30. It was their first win in 17 matches,” Quattrin reflected.

“The Auckland game was a classic battle of inches that could have gone either way.

“We had some tough losses the rest of the season but it was a great group of boys with an amazing culture. TK Howden and Braydon Iose are two of the finest men I’ve met. They are so detailed, positive and professional.

“It’s been huge for Major League Rugby having NPC players in North America. They play with a speed, skill and intensity that lifts the whole standard of the league.”