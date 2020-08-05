9:58pm, 05 August 2020

Wes Goosen will bring up 50 games for the Hurricanes, when he runs out against the Chiefs at Sky Stadium this Saturday.

The winger has been with the Wellington-based side since 2016, when he debuted against the Reds in Wellington.

Since then, the 24-year-old has gone onto score 22 tries for the side, two of which were during the 34 – 32 win against the Crusaders in Christchurch two weeks ago.

This Saturday is the Hurricanes’ penultimate game of 2020, and their final home game of Investec Super Rugby Aotearoa.

With just over 15,000 tickets sold, it is highly likely that the crowd will be over 20,000 and the biggest of the season.

Dane Coles returns to the number 2 jersey having recovered from a minor back twinge, with the powerful Asafo Aumua on the bench. Tyrel Lomax also returns to action after he too sat the last game out with an injury.

There are some notable changes to the backline also.

Vince Aso starts at second-five, with Ngani Laumape forced to sit the rest of the competition out with a broken arm.

Kobus Van Wyk gets the nod for a spot on the wing, following Ben Lam’s departure for France whilst Peter Umaga-Jensen gets his fourth start this year in the midfield after his superb performance against the Crusaders two weeks ago.

There’s plenty of depth on the bench, with halfback Jamie Booth set to provide impact along with Devan Flanders, Pouri Rakete-Stones and Billy Proctor to name a few. Kane Le’aupepe returns to the 23 for the first time in 2020 after a long break through injury.

The Hurricanes have hosted the Chiefs 19 times at Sky Stadium and won on 13 occasions.

Hurricanes: Jordie Barrett, Kobus van Wyk, Peter Umaga-Jensen, Vince Aso, Wes Goosen, Jackson Garden-Bachop, TJ Perenara (cc), Ardie Savea, Du’Plessis Kirifi, Reed Prinsep, Scott Scrafton, James Blackwell, Tyrel Lomax, Dane Coles (cc), Ben May. Reserves: Asafo Aumua, Tevita Mafileo, Pouri Rakete-Stones, Kane Le’aupepe, Devan Flanders, Jamie Booth, Billy Proctor, Jonah Lowe.

– Hurricanes Rugby