WATCH: There's never been a better time to see Lomu and Cullen shredding in their prime

18 March, 8:18pm

Before the last decade of All Blacks’ dominance, there was another decade of dominance, and some prior to that too.

How the great side will fare in a post-covid19 era is something we can never know, but what we do know is that this particular Decade of the All Blacks still stands out as one of their best ever. It was one that witnessed the dawn of the professional age and the unearthing of some of the game’s greatest ever attacking weapons.

We trust you will enjoy the view wherever in the world you happen to be isolated right now.

Sign up to our mailing list here and we’ll keep you up to the minute with weekly updates from the world of rugby.