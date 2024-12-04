Northern Edition

Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
31 - 30
FT
30 - 26
FT
26 - 32
FT
20 - 27
FT
15 - 10
FT
18 - 13
FT
28 - 14
FT
26 - 20
FT
14 - 18
FT
20 - 24
FT
15 - 10
FT
LIVE
13'
LIVE
9'
LIVE
14'
LIVE
15'
HSBC SVNS 2025
Cape Town
Today
10:15
Today
10:15
Today
10:15
Today
12:30
Today
12:30
Today
15:00
Today
15:00
Today
15:00
Tomorrow
08:00
Tomorrow
08:00
Tomorrow
08:00
Tomorrow
10:15
Tomorrow
10:15
Tomorrow
12:30
Sevens

Watch: Player of the Final Filipe Sauturaga’s crucial score in Dubai

Filipe Sauturaga of Fiji scores a try during the pool match between Fiji and New Zealand on day one of the HSBC SVNS at The Sevens Stadium on November 30, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Christopher Pike/Getty Images)

Fiji made history last weekend at the Dubai Sevens as they brought an end to their long-lasting title drought on the HSBC SVNS Series. In an intriguing Cup Final against giant-slayers Spain, the traditional sevens heavyweights returned to the top by pulling away to win 19-5 on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Olympic silver medallist Filipe Sauturaga received Player of the Final honours after the team’s unforgettable triumph at The Sevens Stadium. While it wasn’t a perfect performance from the 30-year-old, Sauturaga was able to have a game-changing impact in the big dance.

Fiji beat Spain in pool play to kick off their 2024/25 season, and they backed that up with a 42-20 demolition of the USA and a nine-point win over New Zealand. After clinching a dramatic quarter-final victory 19-17 against France, the Fijians had their best match of the weekend.

In the semi-finals against last season’s League Winners Argentina, six different players scored tries for Fiji in their statement 43-21 win. Marcos Moneta and Luciano Gonzalez scored tries inside the last two minutes for Argentina to reduce the deficit from a frighteningly large margin.

The Fijians followed that up with a hard-fought win over Spain in the big one. Espana had beaten the All Blacks Sevens once in pool play and again in the semi-finals, and they proved to be a tough opponent for the eventual champions in the battle for Cup Final glory.

Captain Pol Pla opened the scoring for Spain in the second minute, but it was all the Fijians from there in terms of points, which included Sauturaga’s try. Sauturaga, Jeremaia Matana and Ikikimi Vunaki all contributed five-pointers as the Fijians ran away towards silverware.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sauturaga also added a conversion, with Iowane Teba also converting an effort later on. It wasn’t all smooth sailing for the Player of the Final, with Sauturaga missing a couple of key tackles and another shot at goal.

But it was still the type of performance that warranted recognition.

In the women’s decider, former captain Charlotte Caslick was named the best on ground after a standout performance in a thriller against New Zealand. Caslick didn’t score a try but was front-and-centre as the Aussies dominated possession and controlled the match during the first half.

Related

Dubai Sevens takeaways: The new GOAT, Fiji are back, Canada shock

There’s plenty to look back on from the weekend, but here are four talking points from the HSBC SVNS Series event at the Dubai Sevens.

Read Now

Caslick missed a tackle attempt on Jorja Miller which saw the World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year nominee score the Black Ferns Sevens’ opener. It was a tense battle all the way through which was ultimately decided by Maddison Levi’s 15th try of the weekend.

With that effort, Levi set a new record for the number of tries scored by a woman in a single SVNS Series event. It’s not difficult to understand why Levi was recently crowned the world’s best female sevens player, boasting an incredible and fascinating try-scoring ability.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We just love the vibe of playing here and we love the weather, it’s a dry field, and I think it just really suits the way we like to play,” Caslick said on the RugbyPass TV broadcast post-game.

“Every year we roll out more and more young girls and that shows the depth of our program. I think the reason we do so well here is the fact that our program is so strong.”

The Aussie women’s side has been drawn in the mighty-tough pool for this weekend’s SVNS Series stop in Cape Town. Australia will take on Olympic silver medallists Canada and Brazil, with those two sides failing to make a memorable impact during the season-opener in Dubai.

Fiji will look to back up their ascent to champions status at the Dubai Sevens against Great Britain and Uruguay in Pool A in the men’s draw. Duba runners-up Spain will come up against Australia and Kenya as they look to maintain their high level of competition.

The SVNS Series leg in Cape Town will look a bit different with the 12 women’s and men’s sides split across four pools instead of three. With each team pitted against two other sides in pool play, only the top side will progress through to the semi-finals.

Catch up on the action from the HSBC SVNS Series live on RugbyPass TV, which you can sign up for HERE.

Recommended

What Patrick Tuipulotu made of his latest All Blacks player rating

Olympian reflects on Ireland’s second-last finish at Dubai Sevens

SVNS Series star on players’ ‘interest’ in pursuing Rugby World Cup move

Super Rugby Pacific games in Europe 'absolutely on the agenda'

Top 100

Rugby’s best of the best, ranked by experts. Check out our list of the Top 100 Men's Rugby Players and let us know what you think! 



ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Sir Steve Hansen's verdict on Scott Robertson's All Blacks

2

Will Genia questions All Black's spot in RugbyPass Top 100

3

South Africa reach a decision after vote over US investment

4

Wales flanker Shane Lewis-Hughes undergoes amputation to save career

5

Edinburgh boss Sean Everitt casts doubt over Hamish Watson's future

6

Courtney Lawes set to be joined by 129kg Premiership rival - report

7

Stormers remove two World Cup-winning Boks from Champions Cup squad

8

Top 100 Men’s Rugby Players of 2024: Who made the cut?

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

LONG READ

Jack Nowell: 'Bath should get a backlash from La Rochelle this weekend'

Once a Champions Cup winner with Exeter Chiefs, the England wing returns to the West Country in the colours of serial champions La Rochelle.

LONG READ

Andy Farrell's final answer as Ireland coach tells us how he will run his Lions team

The Lions head coach has assured journalists he will not be taking it easy as he prepares for the 2025 tour to Australia

LONG READ

England needs a new domestic dynasty. Without one they'll never win in Europe again

The likes of Saracens, Leicester and Wasps used to rule in Europe but their star has dimmed and they are playing catch-up

Comments on RugbyPass

N
NB 30 minutes ago
South Africa's 'universal soldier' typifies the Boks' rise to the summit of world rugby

👍

26 Go to comments
N
NB 31 minutes ago
South Africa's 'universal soldier' typifies the Boks' rise to the summit of world rugby

No better example of planning for the variables than in the spots I looked at [4,5 and 6] Chris.


During the Ireland series there was a brief crisis with lineout calling. PSDT covered the hole until Ruan Nortje arrived for the RC and suddenly the bleeding stopped.


That is top quality coaching - no fear.

26 Go to comments
N
NB 33 minutes ago
South Africa's 'universal soldier' typifies the Boks' rise to the summit of world rugby

He means after the Nienaber hiatus SM.

26 Go to comments
N
NB 35 minutes ago
South Africa's 'universal soldier' typifies the Boks' rise to the summit of world rugby

Rassie 65% up to 2019, 85% in his second tenure. 72% overall.


All great teams build a certain mythology around them, none more so than the ABs! I recall we only beat them at their best once out of six attempts with England, but the average margin was only 4 points.


So what makes that difference between winning and losing tight games?


Rassie has obv found the formula, just like Shag and Ted before him.


And in the process he is rotating a huge number of players in key positions. Look at the comp - where NZ have laregly been stuck on Sititi, Vaai and Scooter at 4, 5 and 6, SA are experimenting and still winning! That's no myth, it's rugby fact.

26 Go to comments
G
GG 38 minutes ago
Sir Steve Hansen labels Springboks 'very beatable'

Probably more like beatable, instead of very beatable. This year, and often between WC cycles, Rassie roles the dice by mixing up his squads to build depth and also see how new guys go. When he gets to the ‘big’ games he tends to pick his main guys and a proper bench. What Hansen( struggle to refer to Sir Hansen, as I would then have to refer to Rassie as Meneer) should maybe comment on is the way the Boks are evolving and learning with Tony Brown on board. But always good to hear comments from ex coaches who are not accountable anymore

8 Go to comments
r
rf 47 minutes ago
South Africa's 'universal soldier' typifies the Boks' rise to the summit of world rugby

84.6% this 2024 year - 11/13

26 Go to comments
G
GL 1 hour ago
Sir Steve Hansen's verdict on Scott Robertson's All Blacks

yeah but true

9 Go to comments
D
DJ 1 hour ago
Bok report card: All 51 South Africa players rated for 2024

Obviously very subjective so I'll only give you 49 out of 51 because 2 players ratings are missing...

4 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 1 hour ago
South Africa's 'universal soldier' typifies the Boks' rise to the summit of world rugby

Rugbypass & Rugbydatabase both record Rassie's actual win rate at 28/39, or 71.79%.


Your fake percentage of 84.61 adds to the smoke & mirrors & helps perpetuate the MYTH. And illustrates my point, exactly.

26 Go to comments
M
MK 2 hours ago
Tyler Ardron – Canada's demise is not all Kingsley Jones' fault

Jebb Sinclair also played Super Rugby for the Stormers

2 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 2 hours ago
Sir Steve Hansen's verdict on Scott Robertson's All Blacks

Yes, no question. Shag needs to move on.

9 Go to comments
C
ChrisP 2 hours ago
South Africa's 'universal soldier' typifies the Boks' rise to the summit of world rugby

84.61%


All sports have uncontrollable variables which can change the course of games.


You have to plan to limit the amount of “luck” required to win closely contested games but even more importantly recognise those moments when they inevitably happen and be able to adjust in real time.


So, to your point, I’m sure Rassie wouldn’t have planned to lose to the ABs in the group stage but his ability to keep the squad motivated and believing they could still go on and win the WC (even though never done before) instilled a character and belief in the players, even in the face of adversity, that can’t be ignored.


Invincibility is a mind set. An idea that when a team goes onto the pitch in any game, they’re thinking “we’ll win.” You could see this in the Arsenal invincible team where players stood in the tunnel waiting to go on to the pitch, looked at their team mates and thought “yeah, we’ve got this.” (Even they got “lucky” against Portsmouth)


If you plan to limit the variables (something Russie does exceptionally well) and luck is on your side you win three in a row by one point. When you plan to limit the variables and luck swings to the other side you lose two games by 1 point each (Ireland and Argentina)


The top end of world rugby is probably the most competitive we’ve ever seen, South Africa, New Zealand, France and Ireland all playing exceptional rugby. Even teams like England, Argentina and the Aussies, despite their inconsistency, have shown they can still win playing classy rugby against the current top four squads.


In such a competitive climate, Rassie has used some old tricks, some new (you show me an international match where a winger has taken a line out throw) in the modern game to keep opponents thinking, adjusting styles (2019 - 2024) but also in the background planned and trained the basics.


Mostly though, yip, every single team faces uncontrollable variables but Rassie has built the character and belief in every player in that squad to think that no matter what, “we can win.” The instilled belief of being unbeatable. No one else is managing that at the moment.


Simple man management is often the hardest task of all (even more so with 51 caps)


Genius (whom I to say), but I think it’s a smidgen disingenuous to write that off as myth.

26 Go to comments
N
NT 3 hours ago
Sir Steve Hansen labels Springboks 'very beatable'

AllBlacks could have should have but Boks did have.

8 Go to comments
T
TI 3 hours ago
Sir Steve Hansen labels Springboks 'very beatable'

I love the “New Zealand should have beaten them.” part the best. Could, woulda, shoulda now constitutes an empirical argument.


Well, they lost two out of thirteen, both by one point, but they should have been beaten by another team, and all that means, they are very beatable and are beaten on regular basis.


Copium of such potency is the highest form of compliment.


He’s absolutely right about the point, that in an environment with one dominant team, other teams will inevitably close the gap in due time.

8 Go to comments
R
RW 3 hours ago
The 8 teams I predict will make Champions Cup quarter-finals – Andy Goode

World's best player, PSDT?

2 Go to comments
A
Andrew Nichols 3 hours ago
The winners and losers from the Wallabies' Autumn Nations Series

You can have Taavao to go with that other exAB Hodgman. Hows he going?

9 Go to comments
A
Andrew Nichols 3 hours ago
The winners and losers from the Wallabies' Autumn Nations Series

3rd...and thats irrelevant. Tupou isnt half what he could have been.

9 Go to comments
B
BH 3 hours ago
Sir Steve Hansen labels Springboks 'very beatable'

Another clickbait article for the Saffa fans to make the rest of us suffer their opinions

8 Go to comments
J
J Marc 4 hours ago
France reject All Blacks bid to host July Test in USA

But not the All Blacks....

54 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 4 hours ago
Sir Steve Hansen's verdict on Scott Robertson's All Blacks

Robbed of the World Cup. Good grief Hansen, you’re better than that.

9 Go to comments
LONG READ
LONG READ England needs a new domestic dynasty. Without one they'll never win in Europe again England needs a new domestic dynasty. Without one they'll never win in Europe again
Search