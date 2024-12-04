Northern Edition

Autumn Nations Series

What Patrick Tuipulotu made of his latest All Blacks player rating

Jason Ryan says the coaches have been thrilled with the impact of bench players like Patrick Tuipulotu

Player ratings are a frequent fixture for big Tests for most publications online but rarely are they publically critiqued by the players they seek to analyse. However, Patrick Tuipulotu got the opportunity to do just that recently upon returning from the All Blacks‘ Autumn Nations Series tour.

Appearing on The Play On Sport Show, the big lock was read one New Zealand journalist’s analysis, and ultimate rating, of his five-Test tour to end 2024.

Unknowingly, Tuipulotu predicted his rating when reading the podcast host Marc Peard’s expression.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

“What is it? Have they hit me with a six or something?” He laughed.

Peard explained the ratings were for the All Blacks Northern Tour specifically and appeared in the New Zealand publication Stuff.

“It says ‘Patrick Tuipulotu. Captained the team against Japan, started the tour finale against Italy, and used as a sub in the other three games.

“Able to disrupt opposition line-out throws. Made a real impact against England with his carries. Must have been relieved that his fumble when England goal kicker George Ford hit the upright late in the game in London didn’t actually lead to a defeat’. He’s given you a six out of 10.”

The rating came as a surprise to the lock, who responded with a big grin on his face.

“A six?! Oh,” Tuipulotu laughed. “That’s a bit harsh I think.

“Yeah, he’s got some valid points there. That fumble, reliving that moment, that was very hard… After the game, I was relieved we won. But, imagine if we didn’t, I would have been the most hated man in New Zealand.”

The podcasters were much more complimentary of Tuipulotu’s performances, going on to humorously give the journalist a six out of 10 rating for his analysis.

“We can do the talking on your behalf,” Peard said. “I feel like your ball carrying has just gone up and up and yeah, the line-out work, crazy. Six out of 10, it feels like he’s really honed in on that goalkick.”

Co-host Brook Ruscoe offered a rating of his own, which was agreed upon by Peard.

“I’m giving you eight Patty. Actually, an 8.6. Came on, changed the game, broke through the line like Marc said. it would have been the 10, but you butted the ball on. Outside of that, I thought you were bloody exceptional on that tour. Bloody exceptional.”

Ruscoe asked what was going through Tuipulotu’s mind when George Ford took the drop goal for the final play of the game while New Zealand were just two points up on the scoreboard.

“Well, even leading up to that, you think about moments, and for me, I do imagine what happens if it does come off the post; just catch it and run. But after that game, I got a random Instagram message asking if you caught it, and said “mark”, were you thinking about that option? And to be honest, I wasn’t. So there’s that option.

“Catch that off the post, call the mark, tap it, give it to Beauden (Barrett) or someone else to kick it down. If it happens again, now I know what to do.”

The birth of a star: Santo Taumata - from Te Puke to the Black Ferns

Search