Kingsley Jones to leave role as Canada men's head coach

Kingsley Jones’ reign as the second-longest serving men’s head coach in Canadian rugby history has come to an end my mutual agreement,

ADVERTISEMENT

Since taking up the position in 2017, the former Wales international has overseen 48 Test matches, of which only 13 were wins.

Under Jones, Canada failed to qualify for the Rugby World Cup for the first time in 2023, yet the 54-year-old was still awarded a two-year contract extension in October 2023.

However, a run of five consecutive defeats has forced a rethink and the search for a new head coach has started as Canada aims to put itself in the best possible position to qualify for RWC 2027.

Whilst on-field results were poor, Jones has been credited with restoring and improving the player development pathway following Covid and the development of Canadian coaches such as Sean White, Phil Mack and Hubert Buydens.

Related Emerging nations boosted by new Rugby World Cup qualification process World Rugby has confirmed the new qualification process for Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 that will increase preparation time and open up more opportunities for teams aspiring to be involved in the game’s marquee event. Read Now

“It has been an honour, and a great experience for myself and my family, to be with Rugby Canada over the last seven years,” said Jones, who has previously coached Russia.

“The discipline, hard work and professionalism of the great people in this program are second to none, and I would like to thank the players and the staff for their commitment and support.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Rugby Canada confirmed Jones will remain on board during the handover process.

“On behalf of Rugby Canada, I would like to thank Kingsley for his dedication and contributions to rugby in Canada over the last seven years,” said Nathan Bombrys, Rugby Canada CEO. “We wish him and his family all the best in this next chapter.”