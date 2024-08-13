Canada's training squad full of MLR players for Pacific Nations Cup
Canada has named a 35-man training squad for an August camp ahead of their Pacific Nations Cup campaign for 2024.
Canada’s final Pacific Nations Cup squad will be announced following an internal match against the Vancouver Highlanders.
The initial squad includes five players from the MLR champion New England Free Jacks, Andrew Quattrin, Cole Keith, Ethan Fryer, Josh Larsen and Ben LeSage, and 16 total from the MLR playoffs.
There are four uncapped names in the squad, lock Kaden Duguid, loosehead prop Sam Miller, 19-year-old Jesse Kilgour, and fullback Rhys James.
A third of the squad (13) have come through the Pacific Pride, Rugby Canada’s development academy.
“We want to build momentum following our win against Romania last month,” said Head Coach Kingsley Jones.
“We are playing two teams this month who we have a lot of respect for, two good teams. It will be two challenging games, but we want to continue the winning feeling.
“We have an opportunity to continue developing throughout the course of the Pacific Nations Cup and build continuity and cohesion as we work towards Rugby World Cup qualification next year.”
“There are a number of players that are unavailable for the Pacific Nations Cup due to injury, but building our depth has been a key focus over the last few seasons, and this will be an opportunity for other players to put their hands up and get valuable playing time.”
CANADA’S MEN’S RUGBY TEAM PACIFIC NATIONS CUP TRAINING CAMP SQUAD
FORWARDS
Andrew Quattrin (Holland Landing, ON) – Aurora Barbarians / New England Free Jacks
Calixto Martinez (White Rock, BC) – Earl Marriott Secondary / Bayside RFC / University of British Columbia / Old Glory DC
Callum Botchar (Vancouver, BC) – NOLA Gold
Cole Keith (Apohaqui, NB) – Belleisle Rovers RFC / New England Free Jacks
Conor Young (Yamba, AUS) – Southern Districts Rugby Club / RFC LA
Dewald Kotze (Edmonton, AB) – Strathcona Druids RFC / Dallas Jackals
Ethan Fryer (Seattle, USA) – New England Free Jacks
Izzak Kelly (White Rock, BC) – Bayside RFC / University of British Columbia / Cottesloee Rugby Club
James Stockwood (Bowmanville, ON) – Vikings RFC / Pacific Pride
Jesse Mackail (Palmerston North, NZL) – UBCOB Ravens / Pacific Pride
Josh Larsen (Parksville, BC) – New England Free Jacks
Kaden Duguid (Edmonton, AB) – Nor’Westers Athletic Association / Vancouver Highlanders
Liam Murray (Langley, BC) – Dallas Jackals
Lucas Rumball (Scarborough, ON) – Balmy Beach RFC / Chicago Hounds
Mason Flesch (Cobourg, ON) – Cobourg Saxons RFC / Chicago Hounds
Matthew Klimchuk (Regina, SK) – Regina Rogues / Pacific Pride / Vancouver Highlanders
Matthew Oworu (Calgary, AB) – Pacific Pride
Sam Miller (Mount Denson, NS) – Valley Rugby Union / Pacific Pride
Siôn Parry (Cardiff, Wales) – Rhiwbina RFC / Ebbw Vale RFC
BACKS
Andrew Coe (Markham, ON) – RFC LA
Ben LeSage (Calgary, AB) – Calgary Canucks / New England Free Jacks
Brock Gallagher (Edmonton, AB) – Strathcona Druids RFC / Dallas Jackals
Cooper Coats (Halifax, NS) – Halifax Tars
Gradyn Bowd (Red Deer, AB) – Castaway Wanderers / Old Glory DC
Jason Higgins (Cork, IRE) – Chicago Hounds
Jesse Kilgour (Barrie, ON) – Barrie RFC / Pacific Pride
Josiah Morra (Toronto, ON) – Castaway Wanderers / Toronto Saracens
Kainoa Lloyd (Mississauga, ON) – Queen’s University / Associates Rugby Club
Mark Balaski (Castlebar, IRE) – Castlebar RFC / Pacific Pride
Nic Benn (Caves Beach, AUS) – Dallas Jackals
Peter Nelson (Dungannon, NIR) – Dungannon RFC
Rhys James (Kelowna, BC) – UBC Okanagan Heat / Pacific Pride
Spencer Jones (Cambridge, NZL) – Utah Warriors
Takoda McMullin (White Rock, BC) – University of British Columbia / Vancouver Highlanders
Talon McMullin (White Rock, BC) – University of British Columbia / Vancouver Highlanders
INVITED TO TRAIN
Spencer Cotie
Morgan Di Nardo
Noah Flesch
Zephyr Melnyk
Seth Purdey
STANDBY
Crosby Stewart
Djustice Sears-Duru
Gabe Casey
Isaac Olson
Jake Thiel
James Thiel
Jamin Hodgkins
Josh Thiel
Lindsey Stevens
Mitch Richardson
Robert Povey
All Black second row Brodie Retallick joins Jim Hamilton for the latest episode of Walk the Talk, touching on life in Japan, RWC 2023 and the future of All Black rugby. Watch now for free on RugbyPass TV