Canada's training squad full of MLR players for Pacific Nations Cup

Canada has named a 35-man training squad for an August camp ahead of their Pacific Nations Cup campaign for 2024.

Canada’s final Pacific Nations Cup squad will be announced following an internal match against the Vancouver Highlanders.

The initial squad includes five players from the MLR champion New England Free Jacks, Andrew Quattrin, Cole Keith, Ethan Fryer, Josh Larsen and Ben LeSage, and 16 total from the MLR playoffs.

There are four uncapped names in the squad, lock Kaden Duguid, loosehead prop Sam Miller, 19-year-old Jesse Kilgour, and fullback Rhys James.

A third of the squad (13) have come through the Pacific Pride, Rugby Canada’s development academy.

“We want to build momentum following our win against Romania last month,” said Head Coach Kingsley Jones.

“We are playing two teams this month who we have a lot of respect for, two good teams. It will be two challenging games, but we want to continue the winning feeling.

“We have an opportunity to continue developing throughout the course of the Pacific Nations Cup and build continuity and cohesion as we work towards Rugby World Cup qualification next year.”

“There are a number of players that are unavailable for the Pacific Nations Cup due to injury, but building our depth has been a key focus over the last few seasons, and this will be an opportunity for other players to put their hands up and get valuable playing time.”

CANADA’S MEN’S RUGBY TEAM PACIFIC NATIONS CUP TRAINING CAMP SQUAD

FORWARDS

Andrew Quattrin (Holland Landing, ON) – Aurora Barbarians / New England Free Jacks

Calixto Martinez (White Rock, BC) – Earl Marriott Secondary / Bayside RFC / University of British Columbia / Old Glory DC

Callum Botchar (Vancouver, BC) – NOLA Gold

Cole Keith (Apohaqui, NB) – Belleisle Rovers RFC / New England Free Jacks

Conor Young (Yamba, AUS) – Southern Districts Rugby Club / RFC LA

Dewald Kotze (Edmonton, AB) – Strathcona Druids RFC / Dallas Jackals

Ethan Fryer (Seattle, USA) – New England Free Jacks

Izzak Kelly (White Rock, BC) – Bayside RFC / University of British Columbia / Cottesloee Rugby Club

James Stockwood (Bowmanville, ON) – Vikings RFC / Pacific Pride

Jesse Mackail (Palmerston North, NZL) – UBCOB Ravens / Pacific Pride

Josh Larsen (Parksville, BC) – New England Free Jacks

Kaden Duguid (Edmonton, AB) – Nor’Westers Athletic Association / Vancouver Highlanders

Liam Murray (Langley, BC) – Dallas Jackals

Lucas Rumball (Scarborough, ON) – Balmy Beach RFC / Chicago Hounds

Mason Flesch (Cobourg, ON) – Cobourg Saxons RFC / Chicago Hounds

Matthew Klimchuk (Regina, SK) – Regina Rogues / Pacific Pride / Vancouver Highlanders

Matthew Oworu (Calgary, AB) – Pacific Pride

Sam Miller (Mount Denson, NS) – Valley Rugby Union / Pacific Pride

Siôn Parry (Cardiff, Wales) – Rhiwbina RFC / Ebbw Vale RFC

BACKS

Andrew Coe (Markham, ON) – RFC LA

Ben LeSage (Calgary, AB) – Calgary Canucks / New England Free Jacks

Brock Gallagher (Edmonton, AB) – Strathcona Druids RFC / Dallas Jackals

Cooper Coats (Halifax, NS) – Halifax Tars

Gradyn Bowd (Red Deer, AB) – Castaway Wanderers / Old Glory DC

Jason Higgins (Cork, IRE) – Chicago Hounds

Jesse Kilgour (Barrie, ON) – Barrie RFC / Pacific Pride

Josiah Morra (Toronto, ON) – Castaway Wanderers / Toronto Saracens

Kainoa Lloyd (Mississauga, ON) – Queen’s University / Associates Rugby Club

Mark Balaski (Castlebar, IRE) – Castlebar RFC / Pacific Pride

Nic Benn (Caves Beach, AUS) – Dallas Jackals

Peter Nelson (Dungannon, NIR) – Dungannon RFC

Rhys James (Kelowna, BC) – UBC Okanagan Heat / Pacific Pride

Spencer Jones (Cambridge, NZL) – Utah Warriors

Takoda McMullin (White Rock, BC) – University of British Columbia / Vancouver Highlanders

Talon McMullin (White Rock, BC) – University of British Columbia / Vancouver Highlanders

INVITED TO TRAIN

Spencer Cotie

Morgan Di Nardo

Noah Flesch

Zephyr Melnyk

Seth Purdey

STANDBY

Crosby Stewart

Djustice Sears-Duru

Gabe Casey

Isaac Olson

Jake Thiel

James Thiel

Jamin Hodgkins

Josh Thiel

Lindsey Stevens

Mitch Richardson

Robert Povey