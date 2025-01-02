Warren Gatland's Wales to move on Prem scrum coach
Wales are set to make a move for Northampton scrum coach Matt Ferguson, who is leaving Franklin’s Gardens at the end of this season. Saints announced on Thursday afternoon that long-serving Ferguson, who didn’t sign a contract extension last year, would be leaving the reigning Gallagher Premiership champions when his current deal expires this summer.
Ferguson linked up with the Saints seven years ago after a three-year stint as England women’s forwards coach, helping them reach the 2017 Rugby World Cup final when they were defeated by New Zealand.
He started his coaching career under Justin Burnell at Cardiff Blues before a first stint with England women as a forwards coach from 2009 to 2011, going on to work for London Irish, Bristol and London Welsh.
Ferguson could now be offered the chance to be part of a new-look coaching set-up for under-fire boss Warren Gatland, who is set to be given until the end of the Guinness Six Nations which they kick off in France at the end of January.
WRU bosses are giving Gatland the chance to bring in some fresh ideas after a dismal 2024 saw them suffer a record 12 successive losses. Ferguson’s chief competition will come from the legendary former Wales tighthead Adam Jones but he is under contract to Harlequins, who are chasing another Premiership crown and are likely to block any move.
Graham Rowntree, who was sacked by Munster earlier this season despite leading the province to the 2023 United Rugby Championship crown, is available immediately and has worked with Gatland on several British and Irish Lions tours.
Ferguson, who played a key role in helping Saints win their first Premiership crown in a decade, could be allowed to combine both roles with the Premiership set to take a break during the Six Nations.
Again, well done for the choice of image. Fits like an awkward glove.
Ferguson is supposed to be leaving at the end of the season, by which time Gatland will be long gone. It's a strange development.