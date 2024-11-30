'He's one of my favourite players': Wallabies coach sings praises for stand out

Following the Wallabies agonising 22-19 defeat to Ireland this morning, head coach Joe Schmidt has praised one of his most impressive players in 2024.

The Wallabies ended their International season with a loss to Andy Farrell’s Ireland in the Irish capital at Aviva Stadium.

They had their chances, leading the game with under eight minutes to go on the back of three Noah Lolesio penalties that extended the lead to 19-15 in the 62nd minute.

It capped off a year of improvement for Joe Schmidt and his squad, transitioning into a home World Cup cycle that ends in 2027 with Australia hosting the Rugby World Cup.

Schmidt was pleased with his backrower Fraser McReight, who once again stamped his mark on the International stage.

“I thought Fraser got through a mountain of work. He slipped through tackles, he got on the ball for turnovers, one clean penalty, and it was very close to getting a few others,” said Schmidt to the media in Dublin.

Player Tackles Won 1 Fraser McReight 21 2 Nick Frost 15 3 Caelan Doris 14

McReight, who made his debut in the Tri-Nations in 2020 against the All Blacks, has played 24 times for the Wallabies.

The 25-year-old Queensland Reds Flanker has been a bright spark this year for the Wallabies, starting the first three games under Joe Schmidt in 2024. He also was nominated last month for Rugby Australia’s prestigious John Eales Medal last month, which goes to the Wallabies’ best player in a calendar year.

The 59-year-old Wallabies head coach Schmidt, has claimed McReight is one of his favourite sort of players to coach, saying his contribution was key.

“So Fraser was really impressive. He’s a really quiet achiever, says very little, and does lots.

“Fraser is one of my favourite sort of players, and if they talk about it, just get it done.”

McReight’s praises have not only come from head coach Joe Schmidt of late, with Rugby World Cup winner Jeremy Paul labelling Fraser McReight as “the best seven in the world” on an episode of The Good, The Bad & The Rugby podcast.

Schmidt also credited Wallabies captain Harry Wilson and blindside flanker Rob Valentini, saying the whole loose forward group all worked extremely hard.

“So, yeah, I think the whole back row, really, we’re working pretty hard to try to get it done tonight, the whole back row was super.”