    Ireland stormed to a 25-5 victory over Italy on the final day of the Women’s Six Nations. It was a composed performance from the Irish who claimed third place in the tournament overall despite last weekend’s hammering by France.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Italy struggled as they notched up 25 handling errors in the contest which was moved from Parma to Dublin in midweek due to quarantine restrictions. Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe starred on her first Ireland start with a solo score early in the second half and another towards the end of the game.

    It was a return to earth for Italy after their impressive 41-20 win over Scotland last week, although they did manage to score a second-half try through Melissa Bettoni.

    Video Spacer

    Video Spacer
    Mike Brown and Maggie Alphonsi guest on the latest RugbyPass Offload

    Trending on RugbyPass

    More News More News
    Up for the fight Steve Hansen has been impressed with how Big Brad Thorn has turned around the Red's fortunes. Patrick McKendry Mana rising Despite coming in as an interim coach, Clayton McMillan had no intentions of sitting on his hands. Michael Pulman On the hook The fire that burns within Dane Coles is raging still, which is why he’s put off retiring. Gregor Paul Push the pass The All Blacks' offloading game has faded dramatically since Wayne Smith left the coaching fold. Ben Smith Pacific pathway Moana Pasifika's genesis is the first step to helping Pasifika rugby thrive, but an important one nonetheless. Gregor Paul

    Recommended

    More News More News

    Mailing List

    Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

    Sign Up Now