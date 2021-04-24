Ireland stormed to a 25-5 victory over Italy on the final day of the Women’s Six Nations. It was a composed performance from the Irish who claimed third place in the tournament overall despite last weekend’s hammering by France.
Italy struggled as they notched up 25 handling errors in the contest which was moved from Parma to Dublin in midweek due to quarantine restrictions. Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe starred on her first Ireland start with a solo score early in the second half and another towards the end of the game.
It was a return to earth for Italy after their impressive 41-20 win over Scotland last week, although they did manage to score a second-half try through Melissa Bettoni.
HIGHLIGHTS: Watch the best action from Ireland's victory over Italy in the 3rd place playoff!#IREvITA
#WomensSixNations pic.twitter.com/x2NDzTbR8k
— Women's Six Nations (@Womens6Nations) April 24, 2021
