12:17pm, 17 April 2021

Ireland have missed out on a place in next weekend’s Women’s Six Nations final against England after a 56-15 defeat to France in Dublin. A 45-0 victory over Wales last weekend boosted hopes Adam Griggs’ side could progress from Group B as winners.

But France, who also opened their campaign with a thrashing of the Welsh, proved too strong in the end, with Caroline Boujard, Emilie Boulard, Safi N’Diaye and Cyrielle Banet all crossing in the first half, while the visitors were also awarded a penalty try.

Boujard and Banet touched down again after the interval, while Romane Menager grabbed a try midway through the second period to ensure it was France who would meet England to decide who is crowned 2021 Six Nations champions.

Ireland fought until the end and gained reward when Emma Hooban went over late on to add to Cliodhna Moloney’s earlier try, but they had to settle for a spot in next Saturday’s third-place play-off as France were much too good for them.