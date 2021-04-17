    Ireland have missed out on a place in next weekend’s Women’s Six Nations final against England after a 56-15 defeat to France in Dublin. A 45-0 victory over Wales last weekend boosted hopes Adam Griggs’ side could progress from Group B as winners.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    But France, who also opened their campaign with a thrashing of the Welsh, proved too strong in the end, with Caroline Boujard, Emilie Boulard, Safi N’Diaye and Cyrielle Banet all crossing in the first half, while the visitors were also awarded a penalty try.

    Boujard and Banet touched down again after the interval, while Romane Menager grabbed a try midway through the second period to ensure it was France who would meet England to decide who is crowned 2021 Six Nations champions.

    Video Spacer

    Video Spacer
    Kurtley Beale guests on the latest RugbyPass Offload with Simon Zebo and Ryan Wilson

    Ireland fought until the end and gained reward when Emma Hooban went over late on to add to Cliodhna Moloney’s earlier try, but they had to settle for a spot in next Saturday’s third-place play-off as France were much too good for them.

     

    Trending on RugbyPass

    More News More News
    Midfield muddle More questions than answers continue to arise in the All Blacks’ quest to rebuild their midfield. Gregor Paul Rise from the ashes NZ were once unstoppable at Under 20s level but the landscape has changed over the last decade. Tom Vinicombe Nothing is impossible Passion and resilience underpin the MLR and make everyone confident the US competition will flourish. Gregor Paul Room to move Analysis: Greater policing of the offside line has helped attacks flourish in Super Rugby Aotearoa 2021. Ben Wylie Guessing game Some major All Blacks selections still remain a mystery ahead of the test season. Patrick McKendry

    Recommended

    More News More News

    Mailing List

    Sign up to our mailing list for a weekly digest from the wide world of rugby.

    Sign Up Now