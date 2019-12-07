Ulster vs Harlequins LIVE | Heineken Champions Cup

07 December, 9:51am

Follow all the action on the RugbyPass live blog from the Heineken Champions Cup match between Ulster and Harlequins at Kingspan.

England prop Kyle Sinckler makes his first Harlequins appearance since the World Cup in Saturday’s Pool Three away encounter.

Quins must win to realistically remain in the hunt for a quarter-final spot, although they will be buoyed by recent home victories over Bath in Europe and Gloucester in the league.

“Ulster have a very proud record at the Kingspan Stadium and a strong history in this competition,” Quins head of rugby Paul Gustard told the club’s official website.

“They sit top of our group and are a side littered with internationals and foreign talent. It is exactly the kind of challenge you expect and want. Games like this need no hype or incentive. We need to go there and put our best 80 minutes together.

“We know the crowd are partisan and will create a terrific atmosphere, and one which will require strong refereeing to differentiate between fact and fiction. It will be a great cup tie.”

Ulster have made five changes to the side that recorded a bonus point PRO14 victory against the Scarlets last weekend. Jacob Stockdale and Jordi Murphy are among the recalled players.

ULSTER: 15. Jacob Stockdale; 14. Louis Ludik, 13. Luke Marshall, 12. Stuart McCloskey, 11. Craig Gilroy; 10. Billy Burns, 9. John Cooney; 1. Eric O’Sullivan, 2. Rob Herring, 3. Marty Moore, 4. Alan O’Connor, 5. Iain Henderson (capt), 6. Sean Reidy, 7. Jordi Murphy, 8. Marcell Coetzee. Reps: 16. Adam McBurney, 17. Andy Warwick, 18. Tom O’Toole, 19. Kieran Treadwell, 20. Matt Rea, 21. David Shanahan, 22. Bill Johnston, 23. Matt Faddes.

HARLEQUINS: 15. Ross Chisholm; 14. Travis Ismaiel, 13. Michele Campagnaro, 12. James Lang, 11. Gabriel Ibitoye; 10. Marcus Smith, 9. Danny Care; 1. Joe Marler, 2. Elia Elia, 3. Kyle Sinckler, 4. Stephan Lewies, 5. Tex Cavubati, 6. Semi Kunatani, 7. Chris Robshaw (capt), 8. Alex Dombrandt. Reps: 16. Jack Musk, 17. Nick Auterac, 18. Simon Kerrod, 19. Dino Lamb, 20. Tom Lawday, 21. Martin Landajo, 22. Francis Saili, 23. Vereniki Goneva.

Referee: Mike Adamson (Scotland).

