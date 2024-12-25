Twenty-two emerging nations U21 rugby players to watch in 2025

With 2025 just around the corner, it’s time to shed light on rugby’s future rising stars, and we picked 22 promising U21s for you to follow – who were born at most on or before 2004.

We have ranked players’ potential from 1 to 10 stars, but nothing is certain in this matter.

Mikheili Shioshvili

Georgia – 18 – RC Toulon – loose Forward – 8

If you had thought the Lelos had already their fair share of agile human tanks, then think again, as another ferocious powerhouse is on its way to the top, and he’s Mikheili Shioshvili. The number-eight was signed by RC Toulon a couple of seasons ago and has made an immediate impact in the espoirs side, having also helped Georgia to lift two U18s Men’s Rugby Europe titles.

Luka Tsirekidze

Georgia – 20 – Black Lion – outside back – 6

For the past two years, the “magician” Luka Tsirekidze has set the U20 Men’s World Cup alight and has already made his Lelos senior debut in February. He is the type of player who makes a match ticket worth its price, delivering a constant flow of spectacular runs and outrageous kicks. He is playing for the Black Lion franchise right now, but there are whispers of a possible move to France.

Luka Tsirekidze of Black Lion in action during the Rugby Europe Super Cup 2023 semi-final match between Black Lion and Iberians at Avchala Rugby Stadium on December 2, 2023 in Tbilisi, Georgia. (Photo by Levan Verdzeuli/Getty Images)

Davit Baramia

Georgia – 18 – RC Toulon – lock – 8

Another Georgian behemoth makes his way to this list, and Davit Baramia deserves the mention after another triumphant run in the U18s Rugby Europe Championship. Baramia stole the show in the past U18s 6N Festival, presenting himself as a prime lineout predator and an unrelentless ball carrier.

Ícaro Amarillo

Uruguay – 20 – Peñarol – flyhalf – 7

Uruguayan finesse at its best. Ícaro Amarillo is one of the most promising South American backs of the last five years, having already earned his first caps for Los Teros in his past Autumn. Swift and skilful, the Peñarol fly half can untangle the tightest of defences and he will certainly feature in Uruguay’s first XV in the next Men’s Rugby World Cup.

Manuel Vareiro

Portugal – 19 – GD Direito – fly-half – 7

Can Manuel Vareiro be the next big thing coming out from the Lobos wolfpack? The flamboyant fly half has one of the finest goal-kicking skills of his age grade, having missed only six out of seventy conversions in the last two years. A special athlete who has the chance to make it big in 2025.

Martim Souto

Portugal – 19 – Stade Aurillacois – loosehead prop – 6

Portugal and props, a recent relationship that has produced big boys like David Costa, Diogo Hasse Ferreira, and now, Martim Souto, Aurillac’s loosehead prop. His scrummaging knowledge is already a force to be reckoned with, and he will certainly get a call to represent the Lobos senior squad in the next couple of years.

Hugo Camacho

Portugal – 20 – AS Béziers-Hérault – scrum half – 7

With Samuel Marques near his international retirement, Hugo Camacho is the next in line to take the scrum half mantle, and the AS Béziers-Hérault player has all the ingredients to be big for his country. He has already scored his first tries as a Test Match player, colouring Portugal’s attack with a special range of skills that can force out a smile even from the opposing side’s fans.

Alberto Carmona #15 of Spain in action during Rugby Test Matches 2024 match between Spain and United States at Estadio Nacional de la Universidad Complutense de Madrid on November 23, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Aldara Zarraoa/Getty Images)

Alberto Carmona

Spain – 20 – RC Toulon – utility back – 7

Carmona can play as a centre, wing and fullback, and has proved already he is at Test Match level having helped Spain defeat Uruguay last November. He was one of the best Spanish players in the 2024 U20 Men’s Rugby World Cup and will play a crucial role in his country’s qualification for Australia 2027.

Lucien Richardis

Spain – 19 – Stade Toulousain – outside back – 6

Another rugby magician makes the list, with Stade Toulousain and Spain’s Luciano Richardis getting a shout in this listing. Richard has created some of the most outrageous pieces of skill of the last U20 World Cup, sketching Spain’s attacking strategy with such ease that has made the Leones fans daydream about the various player combos in the senior national team.

Hugo González

Spain – 19 – Complutense Cisneros – tighthead prop – 6

It’s surprising how Spain keeps producing tighthead props of excellence, and Hugo González is the next in line, thanks to his scrummaging talents. Pablo Bouza saw tremendous potential in the Cisneros tighthead prop and promoted him to earn his first cap for the Leones in this past November.

Ratu Kurucake

Fiji – 20 – Soyaux-Angouleme – loose forward – 5

Bone-crushing tackles and an unwavering spirit, that’s what Ratu Kurucake adds to the fray and much more. The 20-year-old moved to France in 2022 to pursue a professional rugby career and has slowly but steadily getting there. If he keeps going in the right direction, you can expect big things from the flanker.

Isikeli Rabitu

Fiji – 19 – Fijian Drua – fly half – 7

Caleb Muntz is the current owner of Fiji’s nº 10 shirt, but Isikeli Rabitu has enough talent to one day fight for it. The 19-year-old is already a rising star for the Fijian Drua, having started in three games of the 2024 season, scoring a five-pointer against the Hurricanes. The silky movement of his feet combined with on-point passing skills are just two qualities amongst many others. https://www.rugbypass.com/news/fijian-drua-announce-co-captains-for-first-time-as-squad-for-2025-revealed/

Tomasi Seru

Fiji – 20 – Stade Rochelais – utility back – 9

If you are looking for the next Josua Tuisova, might we suggest Tomasi Seru, Stade Rochelais’s golden nugget? Simply put in words, he is special. Excellent physical attributes, unreal tactical awareness and an always-on-focus mindset. He is the real deal, he is Tomasi Seru.

Teun Krast

Netherlands – 20 – CA Brive – lock – 6

A big lock that knows how to play with the ball. Teun Krast has long been seen as one of Netherlands best prospects, with CA Brive having made the effort to sign him some years ago. His lineout dominance and breakdown prowess have taken the Oranje to another level, and he will certainly be part of the senior Dutch team squad when 2025 comes.

Toine Obiang

Netherlands – 18 – Stade Rochelais – tighthead prop – 5

Toine Obiang was one of the few Dutch players who made an impact in the 2024 U20 World Rugby Trophy, putting up good work in the scrum, while also bouncing off a few tacklers. He is currently a La Rochelle academy player and could make his first senior game in the next couple of months.

Adrian Mitu

Romania – 20 – Soyaux-Angouleme – loose forward – 6

Romania has struggled to find blockbuster prospects in the last seven years, but Adrian Mitu might be the next Stejarii rising star. Having already won two senior Test Match caps, Mitu’s handling and jackling skills can work wonders for a team who favours attacking rugby.

Taitaifono Tavita

Samoa – 20 – Apia Maroons – wing – 5

Speed on wheels is the best way to describe Taitaifono Tavita, a Samoan wing who made quite an impact in the past season of the 7s World Series and the U20s World Rugby Trophy, scoring tries and pulling more than a few flashy sprints.

Bruno Sáez

Chile – 20 – Soyaux-Angouleme – lock – 6

Bruno Sáez won his firs two caps for Chile in last November and showed why he is seen as a powerful asset for the Cóndores forward pack. He has moved to France in the Summer of 2023, with Pablo Lemoine expectant about the lock’s future.

Tadiwa Chikutiro

Zimbabwe – 19 – Stade Aurillacois – centre – 5

Aurillac invested massively in their scouting in Africa and found Tadiwa Chikutiro, an excellent prospect from Zimbabwe, an exciting centre. Proprietor of a dominant tackling game, Chikutiro has a brilliant road ahead of him and the Pro D2 is the right stage for that.

Dominic Besag

USA – 20 – Saint Mary’s College – centre – 9

With eight caps and one try, Doming Besag is one of those players destined to become a star player in the international scene. Physicality aside, the centre’s sharp handling skills have spiced up the Eagles’ attacking strategy, as shown against Portugal and Spain. He’s still playing for Saint Mary’s College, but the MLR sides are already waiting for the right moment to strike and sign him.

Dominic Besag United States in action during Rugby Test Matches 2024 match between Spain and United States at Estadio Nacional de la Universidad Complutense de Madrid on November 23, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Aldara Zarraoa/Getty Images)

Keelan Farrell

USA – 20 – Durham University – wing – 7

The electrifying wing finished the 2024 U20 World Rugby Trophy with seven tries, eluding pursuers and helping the United States to finish in 2nd place. He can easily go from first to fifth gear and has a sidestep that would make Bryan Habana proud. He is currently showing his craft for Durham University in the BUCS competition.

David Bennett

Hong Kong – 20 – Northampton Saints – tighthead prop – 6

Have the Saints found the Hong Kong China Ben Tameifuna? David Bennett was one of Hong Kong China’s best players in the U20 World Rugby Trophy, winning several scrum penalties against stronger oppositions, and knocking down tacklers back. He is one of the best prospects on this list and only needs to have a shot to reach the top.