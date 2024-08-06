Toulon statement: Melvyn Jaminet’s contract 'substantially modified'

Toulon have revealed they have “substantially modified” the contract of Melvyn Jaminet, their French international who was last month disciplined by the FFR. The 25-year-old full-back was investigated for a social media video which resulted in him being sent home from his country’s July tour to Argentina and Uruguay.

He was eventually banned from playing for 34 weeks, a penalty that can be reduced by eight weeks provided he undertakes certain procedures for the benefit of the FFR, while he was also fined €30,000.

At the time, the FFR commented: “The French Rugby Federation strongly condemns the comments made by Melvyn Jaminet in a recent video posted on social media. Such comments are totally unacceptable and contrary to the fundamental values of our sport.”

Jaminet’s racist remarks also sparked protests in Toulon and following their own investigation, the club have now altered the player’s contract which runs until 2028 after they signed him from Toulouse last November.

A statement read: “Rugby Club Toulonnais has finalised all proceedings against Melvyn Jaminet. Whatever the circumstances in which the incident occurred, the RCT has suffered considerable damage to its image and its interests with its public, players and colleagues.

“The RCT is thus able to take a set of measures with regard to the player Melvyn Jaminet while betting on the success of a rehabilitation plan:

Melvyn Jaminet has been notified of a disciplinary suspension;

In line with the decisions taken by the French Rugby (FFR) disciplinary council regarding the player, Melvyn Jaminet is suspended from competition at the RCT for a period of 34 weeks, applicable from the date of this decision by the club. Eight of the 34 weeks of suspension may be substituted by community service activities that must be carried out before July 31, 2025. Melvyn Jaminet has given his full consent to the execution of this measure;

The contract between the player and the RCT is substantially modified;

Melvyn Jaminet undertakes to follow the prevention and care plan proposed by the RCT and to respect it rigorously.



“All of these measures will be communicated and commented on to all members of the RCT, team and staff in the presence of Melvyn Jaminet.”