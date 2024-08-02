France wing Arthur Retiere quits European champions for Top 14 rivals

Former France wing Arthur Retiere has swapped Top 14 champions Toulouse for last season’s beaten finalists Bordeaux-Begles.

The 27-year-old has been released by the reigning Investec Champions Cup winners a year before his contract was due to expire in order to join Yannick Bru’s side on a three-year deal.

The one-cap France international saw his playing time decrease since his arrival from La Rochelle in 2022 as he fell further down the pecking order at the Stade Ernest-Wallon.

Then again, in a back line boasting Damian Penaud, Louis Bielle-Biarrey and Yoram Moefana, the former France Sevens international is not going to find it any easier breaking into Bordeaux’s starting XV.

The move will see Retiere represent his fourth Top 14 side having started his career with Racing 92.

Retiere had been a part of the France team that won gold in sevens at the Youth Olympic Games in 2014, a feat the men’s team emulated at the Paris Olympics recently.

The winger has one cap for France 15s to date, which came from the bench against Ireland in the 2020 Six Nations.

After reaching the Top 14 final last season, where they lost 59-3 in the final, Bordeaux will reconvene next week for preseason training, with Retiere expected to undergo his medical.

Bordeaux get their new season underway against Stade Francais on September 7 in a repeat of last season’s semi-final.

